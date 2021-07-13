Hyundai announces details for the new Santa Cruz Sport-Adventure Vehicle. It breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck, and Crossover segments by offering some neat features, along with an agile drivetrain system. Santa Crus comes with a bold and sophisticated design and a wide choice of engine components. The fine-tuned AWD system contributes to a rewarding driving experience both on and off the road.

The extended list of standard equipment includes:

18-inch alloy wheels

LED taillamps and cargo area lighting

Integrated rear bumper side steps

Rear privacy glass

Body-colored side mirrors

Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®

Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)

Lockable underfloor bed storage

Power-locking tailgate

Remote open tailgate via fob

Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)

Rear occupant alert

Driver attention warning

Lane-keeping/lane following assist

Intelligent speed limit warning

Leading vehicle departure alert

Developed to become the ultimate Sports Adventure Vehicle, Santa Cruz has created to be useful in any outdoor activity, but yet be a perfect partner in an urban setting.