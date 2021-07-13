Hyundai announces new details for the upcoming Santa Cruz SAV
Hyundai announces details for the new Santa Cruz Sport-Adventure Vehicle. It breaks new ground within the SUV, Truck, and Crossover segments by offering some neat features, along with an agile drivetrain system. Santa Crus comes with a bold and sophisticated design and a wide choice of engine components. The fine-tuned AWD system contributes to a rewarding driving experience both on and off the road.
The extended list of standard equipment includes:
- 18-inch alloy wheels
- LED taillamps and cargo area lighting
- Integrated rear bumper side steps
- Rear privacy glass
- Body-colored side mirrors
- Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®
- Molded composite bed (vs. steel bed)
- Lockable underfloor bed storage
- Power-locking tailgate
- Remote open tailgate via fob
- Rear 60:40 flip-up lower cushions (vs. one-piece)
- Rear occupant alert
- Driver attention warning
- Lane-keeping/lane following assist
- Intelligent speed limit warning
- Leading vehicle departure alert
SEE ALSO: The latest SKODA Fabia model rolls out of the production line
Developed to become the ultimate Sports Adventure Vehicle, Santa Cruz has created to be useful in any outdoor activity, but yet be a perfect partner in an urban setting.