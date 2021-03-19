Acura announced the on-sale timing for the new 2021 TLX Type S, which returns the Type S performance to the showrooms for the first time in more than 10 years. Inspired by the award-winning second-generation Acura TLX, the new Type S comes with an exclusive V6 power unit, a sport-tuned chassis with double-wishbone front suspension, and a Brembo brake system.

The heart of the drivetrain system is a revised 3.0-liter Type S Turbo V6 and produces a total of 355hp and 354lb-ft of torque, making it the most powerful engine ever featured in a Type S. The double-wishbone suspension comes with selectable driving modes and is specially engineered to provide some additional engine power. Also, this is the first Type S to come with Acura's Super Handling AWD system with true torque vectoring.

In terms of exterior, the new 2021 TLX Type S can be specified in one of six available colors. The vehicle also features exclusive design components like an open-surface diamond pentagon grille, large quad exhaust outlets, and two-wheel options, including the NSX lightweight wheels wrapped in 255-series Pirelli P-Zero.

Inside, Type S features Ultrasuede trimmed 16-way power seats and exclusive embossing. Also, customers can benefit from the optional TLX Advance Package, which includes the award-winning ELS STUDIO 3D 17-inch speaker premium audio system. More details about the interior will be available soon.

Stick with us for more details!

Source: Acura