INFINITI QX80 received the 2021 Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award in the luxury SUV segment. In fact, this is the fifth time in a row that QX80 wins this award. The event itself honors new vehicles with the lowest projected ownership costs.

We are thrilled to have the QX80 honored with a Kelley Blue Book 5-Year Cost to Own Award, said Jeff Pope, Group Vice President of INFINITI Americas. For model-year 2021, the QX80 has been enhanced with new equipment, innovative technologies, and stylish features befitting its luxury status. It's fantastic to have this vehicle recognized by such a credible third party five years running.

The research for the best vehicle was conducted by Kelley Blue Book's own data for new cars for the initial five-year ownership period. Depreciation and fuel costs are the two greatest expenses for the owners, but there are also other factors that impact the costs of owning a car.

The 5-Year Cost to Own information is also based on finance and insurance fees, maintenance and repair costs, and state fees for all new models. The information and award exist to help shoppers make more informed decisions when buying a vehicle and break down the ownership cost details.

INFINITI's QX80 is the winner of Kelley Blue Book's 5-Year Cost to Own Award based on depreciation costs that are estimated to be thousands of dollars less than other domestic and European SUVs In the Luxury Full-Size SUV/Crossover category, said Eric Ibara, director of residual values for Kelley Blue Book. Additionally, lower repair costs contributed to its overall strength.

Source: INFINITI