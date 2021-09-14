The innovative 4xe plug-in hybrid propulsion system in Jeep Wrangler delivers almost silent driving experience, while enhances the off-road capabilities of the vehicle. The system has also been voted a Wards 10 Best Engines and Propulsion Systems winner in the first year of eligibility.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe provides 21 miles of zero-emission all-electric range and is EPA rated at 49 miles per gallon-equivalent (MPGe).

Also, within weeks of reaching dealerships, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe became the No. 1 selling PHEV in the United States for the second quarter of 2021. One-quarter of all the Jeep Wranglers built by consumers at jeep.com include the 4xe propulsion system.

This is advanced, environmentally friendly technology that seamlessly fits into anyone's daily life, said Micky Bly, Stellantis Head of Propulsion Systems, then you take the Jeep Wrangler 4xe off road and it hits you that electrified propulsion and nearly silent running are unlike anything you've ever experienced. You won't want to come off the trails.

SEE ALSO: Citroen unveils the new C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid PHEV Black Edition model