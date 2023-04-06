Jeep Wrangler (2024)

Jeep Wrangler

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler, known as the most capable and renowned vehicle worldwide, continues its legacy by combining off-road capability, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, advanced powertrains, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and innovative safety and technology features.

The latest version of the world's most iconic and off-road capable SUV is even more capable, safer, and technologically advanced while preserving the Wrangler's essence and providing the freedom to go anywhere and do anything.

Jeep is taking the Wrangler capability to new heights in the 2024 model year with its first full-float Dana rear axle, a 100:1 crawl ratio, a factory Warn winch, and increased 5,000-pound tow capability. The interior features more comfort and safety with power front seats, a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen radio, and standard side curtain airbags in the first and second rows.

“The Jeep Wrangler is the archetypal adventure hero, embodying the spirit and the soul of the Jeep brand,” said Christian Meunier, Jeep brand CEO. “Since its introduction, we have sold almost 5 million Wranglers around the world, setting new levels of 4x4 capability with each new generation. Today, we are raising the bar once again by combining the most capable Wrangler to date, with more technology, comfort and safety features. This is a no-compromise combination enhanced by the freedom to choose from four different powertrains, including our electrified 4xe, which is the best-selling PHEV in America.”

The new Wrangler pays tribute to its dedicated enthusiast fan base by building upon its legacy of freedom and adventure.

“The new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is an illustration of how powerful the Jeep community is and how they keep driving improvements based on their expectations of greater capability, advanced technology and more refinement,” said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. “With the plug-in 4xe playing a lead role in the lineup, the new Wrangler takes the best and makes it better, with even more legendary 4x4 capability, thanks to our first full-float Dana rear axle that makes it possible for Wrangler owners to easily upsize tires; a more advanced and comfortable interior with a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen and available power seats tested for water fording; more safety and technology, including standard side-curtain airbags; and a stylish, fresh take on the iconic seven-slot grille that keeps the overall design true to the original.”

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will come in Sport, Willys, Sahara, High Altitude, Rubicon, and Rubicon 392 models. Customers can order now, and the vehicles will arrive in U.S. Jeep dealerships later in 2023. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler will also be accessible worldwide.

Zero Emission Freedom: 4xe is the new 4x4

For two years in a row, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe remains the best-selling PHEV in the United States. The 2024 Wrangler 4xe is another step towards the Jeep brand's goal of Zero Emission Freedom and becoming the greenest SUV brand worldwide by manufacturing capable and sustainable Jeep SUVs.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe lineup, together with a variety of electrified powertrains, will aid the Jeep brand in achieving the Stellantis Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. By 2030, 50% of Jeep sales in the United States will be battery-electric vehicles, and all Jeep vehicles in Europe will be fully electric. The entire North American Jeep lineup will be electrified by the end of 2025. The objective is to reduce Stellantis' global carbon footprint by 50% by 2030 and achieve net carbon zero by 2038 while leading the transportation sector.

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler offers the broadest range of powertrain choices in the premium off-road category. With options ranging from the 49 MPGe electrified 4xe plug-in hybrid to the V-8-powered 470-horsepower Rubicon 392, the Wrangler provides customers with the freedom to choose the best propulsion system to suit their lifestyle.

The 4xe lineup, high-performance Rubicon 392, and 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine all come with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the 3.6-liter gas engine offers both a six-speed manual transmission and an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2.0-liter turbocharged PHEV 4xe: 375 horsepower, 470 lb.-ft. of torque

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine: 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque

3.6-liter V-6: 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque

6.4-liter V-8: 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque

Thanks to its incredible features, the 2024 Jeep Wrangler delivers unparalleled off-road capability, making it the most capable SUV ever without any compromise.

Four advanced 4x4 systems: Command-Trac part-time transfer case Rock-Trac part-time transfer case Rock-Trac full-time transfer case Selec-Trac full-time transfer case

Unmatched crawl ratios of up to 100:1

Water fording of up to 34 inches

Uncompromising approach, departure and breakover angles and ground clearance: Approach angle: 47.4 degrees Breakover angle: 27.8 degrees Departure angle: 40.4 degrees Ground clearance: 12.9 inches



Every Wrangler model boasts a Trail Rated badge, indicating an unparalleled spec list that includes two-speed transfer case, solid front and rear axles, four-wheel disc brakes, traction control, tow hooks (two front, one rear), four skid plates, and a minimum tire size of 32 inches. The 2024 Wrangler raises the bar with upgraded features such as the all-new next-generation Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle on Rubicon models, standard rear locker and 33-inch tires on Willys, and the new Rubicon X model with standard 35-inch tires, integrated off-road camera and steel bumpers. With the 2024 Wrangler, customers can get full-float axles directly from the factory, which are typically found on heavy-duty commercial trucks. The Rubicon's first full-float rear axle design includes a wheel hub assembly separate from the axle shaft, with a spindle bolted to the axle tube that supports the wheel hub via a pair of wheel bearings.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

The full-float axle design transfers the vehicle's weight to the axle tube rather than the axle shaft, which only transmits power to the wheel hub, resulting in only torsional loads on the axle shaft. The stronger, more durable full-float construction allows for a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds on Rubicon 2.0-liter and 3.6-liter automatic models.

The Wrangler Rubicon's impressive off-road capabilities are due to a comprehensive list of off-road features that include:

First Dana 44 HD full-float solid rear axle

Rock-Trac part-time transfer case with 4:1 4LO ratio

Electronic front sway-bar disconnect

Tru-Lok front- and rear-axle lockers

17-inch aluminum wheels with 33-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires

The Rubicon X, which is a more high-end version of the Rubicon, includes:

Rock-Trac full-time transfer case

Integrated off-road camera

Steel bumpers

Xtreme 35 Package with beadlock-capable wheels and 35-inch BFGoodrich all-terrain tires (2.0-liter and 3.6-liter automatic powertrains)

The 2024 Wrangler Rubicon 392, now with 470 horsepower, includes standard features such as the Xtreme 35 Package, 4.56 axle ratio and Selec-Trac full-time transfer case with 4LO ratio of 2.72:1. Additionally, the 2024 Rubicon models offer a factory-installed Warn winch with an 8,000-pound-capacity, mounted in a steel front bumper with removable end caps.

In 2024, the Wrangler Willys enhances its 4x4 capability by including a Tru-Lok rear locker, steel rock rails, trailer tow, and heavy-duty electrical group as standard. Additionally, the vehicle now comes with larger 33-inch tires instead of the previous 32-inch ones. Furthermore, the Willys 4xe is equipped with a Selec-Trac full-time transfer case with a 4LO ratio of 2.72:1.

The Wrangler High Altitude is back for 2024 with new features like Sky One-Touch powertop, 12-way power and heated front seats, integrated front camera and Selec-Trac full-time transfer case. It also has a unique look with 20-inch wheels and body-color bumpers. High Altitude models introduce the exclusive new Mantis Green interior color on the instrument panel mid bolster and Nappa leather seats.

The new 2024 Wrangler has a body-on-frame design and a five-link suspension system, which provides incredible capability, refined on-road dynamics and advanced safety features. To protect vital vehicle components while on the trail, Wrangler has four skid plates. Willys and Rubicon models have tubular steel rock rails to prevent potential body damage on the trail.

To reduce weight and improve fuel efficiency, the Wrangler uses lightweight aluminum closures, such as the doors, hinges, hood, fender flares, windshield frame, and magnesium swing gate.

The 2024 Wrangler still uses the dependable five-link coil suspension system, with the front suspension featuring two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal control, and a cross car track bar for lateral axle control. The five-link rear suspension has a similar setup with two upper and two lower high-strength steel control arms for longitudinal axle control, and a track bar for lateral axle control.

The front and rear full-width high-strength steel track bars keep the axle from moving laterally during suspension travel, with minimal angle change. The shocks are calibrated to balance on-road handling with off-road capability, providing excellent ride comfort, body-roll control, and dynamic handling. Additionally, Rubicon models feature an electronic front sway-bar disconnect for extra wheel travel when necessary. The 2024 Jeep Wrangler prioritizes safety with over 85 active and passive safety and security features available. Standard features include front and side airbags, while second-row outboard seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters have been added for 2024. Sport S and above models now come with forward collision warning and advanced cruise control with stop as standard. Blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense rear park-assist system come standard on some models and are available on others. All models come with a ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, traction control, and electronic stability control (ESC) with electronic roll mitigation.

Iconic Jeep Wrangler design: New grille, wheel designs and multiple open-air freedom options

The design of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler is based on the iconic sculptural style of traditional Jeep design. The updated seven-slot grille of the 2024 Wrangler features black textured slots, neutral gray metallic bezels, and body-color surround. The grille's vertical slots are now slimmer and allow for the factory-installed Warn winch. The previous steel mast antenna has been replaced with a new trail-ready stealth antenna integrated into the front windshield. There are ten new wheel designs, ranging from 17 to 20 inches in diameter, with tire sizes from 32 to 35 inches, and some wheels are beadlock-capable. Multiple open-air freedom options, including a premium soft-top, two hardtops, Sky One-Touch powertop, Sunrider for Hardtop, and dual-door group with half doors, provide many different door, top, and windshield combinations for customers to customize their off-road adventure.

The 2024 Wrangler comes in 10 exterior colors, including a new color called Anvil. Its interior has premium features and technology with Jeep functionality and versatility. The center stack is inspired by heritage and has a clean design that matches the horizontal dashboard. The dashboard has soft-touch surfaces with contrast accent stitching, and new AMPS bracket provisions are featured on top. All models have improved hands-free voice recognition. The High Altitude, Rubicon X, and Rubicon 392 have a standard premium cabin package that includes thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam in the windshield header, front cowl, and B-pillars for a quieter ride.

The center stack of the new 2024 Jeep Wrangler has a large 12.3-inch touchscreen that includes the fifth-generation Uconnect 5 system. The new display is the largest and most advanced ever offered on a Wrangler.

The Uconnect 5 system operates five times faster than the previous generation and runs on an Android operating system that enables over-the-air updates. This system offers more connected services and features, and it continuously evolves to provide new content and services.

The system's features include:

12.3-inch digital touchscreen (NEW)

Trails Offroad (NEW)

Five user profiles plus a valet mode – customizable music preferences, apps, seat position, mirror angles and climate comfort levels (NEW)

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Fully customizable home screen for quick access to frequently used features and one-touch operation (NEW)

Simultaneous connectivity for two Bluetooth-enabled phones (NEW)

Alexa Home to Car functionality to include in-vehicle Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability and Car to Home features

Uconnect mobile app

SiriusXM 360L platform and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora (NEW)

TomTom navigation with predictive search, natural speak and live traffic updates

Maps OTA updates at the push of a button for Uconnect NAV system (NEW)

4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot to connect up to eight wireless devices

The new Wrangler has features to keep passengers connected while on the go. Front-row passengers benefit from standard dual USB Type C ports that can charge devices up to four times faster. There are up to seven USB Type A and Type C ports for both rows, along with standard 12-volt accessory outlets throughout the vehicle and a 115-volt AC outlet for select electronics.

The new Wrangler is Trail Rated and Trail Ready, with built-in off-road adventure trail guides. It is the first Jeep vehicle to offer the available Trails Offroad comprehensive trail guide system, with detailed trail guides for 62 Jeep Badge of Honor trails, including the Rubicon Trail, Hell's Revenge, and Jericho Mountain. Trails Offroad can be downloaded directly into the Uconnect 5 system and displayed on the 12.3-inch high-resolution screen. Owners can even upgrade to a premium subscription for access to over 3,000 trail guides. The Trails Offroad catalog offers a vast selection of terrain types and difficulty levels, and provides unparalleled information and quality, including:

Trails Offroad experts rate all trails based on real-world evaluation

Consistent difficulty rating based on 14 inputs

Route description

Key waypoints for turns, obstacles and points of interest

Jeep customers can now access detailed information about off-road adventures across the US and parts of Canada through a new partnership with Trails Offroad, with over-the-air updates available to enhance the experience. This in-vehicle integration reinforces the Jeep brand’s off-road leadership by allowing customers to navigate directly to trailheads and track their progress with integrated trail route maps.

The 2024 model year sees the addition of two new models to the Wrangler lineup: the Wrangler Sport S 4xe and the Wrangler Rubicon X. The Sports S 4xe features the award-winning 375-horsepower and 470-pound-feet of torque plug-in powertrain that returns 21 miles of all-electric range and 49 MPGe, while the Rubicon X adds capability, style, and technology to the upper levels of the Wrangler lineup and is available with both gas and 4xe powertrains. To the already legendary Rubicon model, the Rubicon X adds premium features such as a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation, 12-way power adjustable front seats, Nappa leather seats and a nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system. The Rubicon X also comes with a Rock-Trac full-time transfer case, integrated off-road camera, steel bumpers, body-color hardtop, and body-color fender flares for a rugged exterior.

The 2024 Wrangler lineup now has more standard equipment throughout the model range, which includes:

Sport:

12.3-inch touchscreen radio

Premium soft-top

Gray Soul fabric IP mid bolster

Sport S (Sport +):

Adaptive cruise control

Forward collision warning

Gorilla glass windshield

Willys (Sport S +):

33-inch tires

Steel rock rails

Rear-locking differential

Sahara (Sport S +):

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Heated seats and steering wheel

High Altitude (Sahara +):

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Black or Mantis Green Nappa wrapped IP mid bolster

Black or black/Mantis Green Nappa leather seats

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

Sky One-touch powertop

Integrated front off-road camera

Rubicon (Sport S +):

LED lamps (front, rear, fog)

Black water-resistant Addax cloth IP mid bolster

Trailer tow

Auxiliary switches

Dana 44 HD full-float rear axle

Rubicon X (Rubicon +):

12-way power adjustable front seats

12.3-inch digital touchscreen with navigation

Nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system

Nappa leather seats

Heated seats and steering wheel

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

ParkSense rear park-assist system

Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

Steel bumpers

Integrated front off-road camera

Body-color fender flares and hardtop

Xtreme 35 Package (when equipped with automatic transmission)

Rubicon 392 (Rubicon +):

Xtreme 35 Package

Acoustic front glass, thicker carpet and additional sound deadening foam

Heated seats and steering wheel

Integrated front off-road camera

12-way power adjustable front seats

Advanced propulsion systems combine power and efficiency

4xe

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe powertrain combines a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, two electric motors, and a 400-volt battery pack to provide maximum efficiency for the hybrid propulsion components. This powertrain delivers an impressive 49 MPGe and up to 21 miles of pure-electric operation, making it the most advanced powertrain ever developed for a Jeep Wrangler.

Moreover, all Wrangler 4xe models come equipped with a Jeep 4xe Power Box that has four 120-volt outlets capable of outputting 30 amps of power, allowing the battery pack to charge external devices such as tablets and phones. This feature is new for the 2024 model year.

The following components of the Wrangler 4xe powertrain produce 375 horsepower (280 kW), 470 lb.-ft. (637 Nm) of torque, and 49 MPGe:

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 Engine-mounted motor generator unit Transmission-mounted motor generator unit integrated into eight-speed automatic transmission 400-volt, 17-kWh, 96-cell lithium-ion, nickel manganese cobalt battery pack

The driver can customize the hybrid powertrain of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe using its E Selec modes to suit different types of trips, such as pure-electric operation for daily commutes, city driving or off-road exploration.

Hybrid :In the default mode, the powertrain combines the torque from the 2.0-liter engine and electric motor. This mode prioritizes the use of battery power before adding propulsion from the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 when the battery reaches a minimum state of charge.

:In the default mode, the powertrain combines the torque from the 2.0-liter engine and electric motor. This mode prioritizes the use of battery power before adding propulsion from the 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 when the battery reaches a minimum state of charge. Electric : The powertrain uses only electric power with zero emissions until the battery charge drops to its minimum or the driver wants more torque. When the driver requests more torque, such as when pressing the throttle fully, the 2.0-liter engine is activated.

: The powertrain uses only electric power with zero emissions until the battery charge drops to its minimum or the driver wants more torque. When the driver requests more torque, such as when pressing the throttle fully, the 2.0-liter engine is activated. eSave:This mode prioritizes using the 2.0-liter engine for power and saves the battery charge for later use in situations like EV off-roading or urban areas where using an internal combustion engine is limited. During eSave, the driver can also choose between Battery Save and Battery Charge through the Hybrid Electric Pages in the Uconnect monitor.

2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine

The standard eight-speed automatic transmission mates to the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine with engine stop-start (ESS), which is rated at 270 horsepower and 295 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine uses a twin-scroll, low-inertia turbocharger with an electronically actuated waste gate and features a turbo mounted directly to the cylinder head for improved durability. A dedicated cooling circuit lowers the temperature of the intake air, throttle body and turbocharger. The 2.0-liter turbocharged I-4 engine meets SULEV 30 emissions standards and features Double Overhead Camshafts (DOHC), dual independent camshaft timing, and a cooled exhaust gas recirculation (C-EGR) system, allowing for high performance and lower fuel consumption.

3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine The 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine comes with ESS as standard equipment and is designed to offer a wide torque range with a focus on low-end torque, which is essential for extreme off-roading. It comes with a six-speed manual transmission by default, but an optional eight-speed automatic transmission is available.

6.4-liter V-8 engine

The 6.4-liter V-8 engine is specifically designed for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 and produces 470 horsepower and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine delivers impressive performance with almost 75% of peak torque available just above engine idle speed, allowing for a 4.5-second 0-60 mph time and steep grade crawling. The V-8 engine features a cast iron cylinder block, aluminum heads, active intake manifold, variable camshaft timing, twin spark plugs per cylinder, sodium-filled exhaust valves, hollow-stem intake valves, and piston oil cooling jets. Additionally, the Wrangler Rubicon 392 engine is equipped with a rear-sump oil pan, high-mount alternator, and free-flowing exhaust manifolds.

The Fuel Saver Technology with cylinder deactivation switches to four-cylinder mode during light engine loads to save fuel. The Wrangler Rubicon 392 has a high-performance pump that keeps the V-8 engine fueled even under extreme conditions. The functional hood scoop provides the engine with cool outside air for better performance. The Hydro-Guide air intake system ensures the V-8 engine gets fresh air in any terrain and weather. The system features a tri-level ducting system and a one-way drain that separates water from the engine's incoming air, allowing the Wrangler Rubicon 392 to cross water up to 34 inches deep without worries.

The standard active dual-mode exhaust produces a unique and exciting sound by opening valves in the exhaust system under high engine loads to reduce pressure. Drivers can also activate the system with a button, and the dual-pipe performance exhaust features distinctive quad tailpipes.

The TorqueFlite 8HP75 eight-speed automatic transmission offers high torque capacity for quick and smooth gear changes in both normal and performance driving situations.