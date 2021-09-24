Jeep Wrangler Wilys joins forces with Rubicon and Rubicon 392 and can now be geared with the Xtreme Rcon Package.s

The upgrade pack adds tons of functionalities to the lineup and offers a large list of upgrades. Definitely, the most notable addition is the set of titanic 35-inch tires.

Additional goodies include:

LT315/70R17C (35-inch) BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires

17-inch by 8-inch beadlock capable wheels

Swing gate reinforcement

4.56:1 axle ratio

1.5-inch factory suspension lift with uniquely tuned shocks

Anti-lock four-wheel-disc performance brakes

Fitted with a standard black grille, matte black "Jeep" badge, black "Trail Rated" badge, "4-Wheel Drive" swing gate decal and "Willys" hood decal, the heritage-inspired Wrangler Willys brings a unique appearance to the Wrangler lineup, bolstered for 2022 with the available Xtreme Recon 35-inch tire package.

The new Jeep Wrangler Willys with Xtreme Recon Package gives our passionate customers another great option for straight-from-the-factory 35-inch tires, said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America, Named after the original Jeep utility vehicle, the Willys holds special meaning to the Jeep brand, and we're excited to enhance the new Wrangler Willys with 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 tires.

Equipped with the Xtreme Recon Package, the Wrangler Willys delivers best-in-class approach angle, departure angle, ground clearance and water fording capability: