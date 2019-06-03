Chelsea Truck Company proudly unveils the Forrest Green Chelsea Truck Company Black Hawk edition. Afzal Kahn, who heads up CTC and the Kahn Group of companies, along with his fellow team of professionals has proven one more time that even an overall perfect machine can undergo more upgrades and changes. Let's see more, shall we?

The beautiful and revised machine features widened wheel arches at the front and rear, along with a redesigned front bumper. There are also LED running lights, split level Targa roof and a Chelsea Truck Company spare wheel cover. All these components definitely contribute to this unparalleled visual presence and overall unique signature style.

Furthermore, a light bar is also affixed to the vehicle, blended with revolutionary LED lights. Of course, Kahn wheels are fitted – a set of Mondial retro Satin Black wheels are covered in satin black and fit with all the original centre caps. With clean design and soft organic surfaces on the edge of the spoke, these wheels contribute to the overall muscular stance and style of the Forrest Green Chelsea Truck.

In terms of interior, the concept is very much the same as this from the exterior – stylish, expressive and definitely eye-catching. There are re-upholstered quilted and perforated front and rear GTB seats along with door armrests, central glovebox, door entry sill plates, vented foot pedals and Kahn Design badges.

Neat!

Source: Kahn Design