Hyundai Motor team announced that the new third-generation vehicle platform will be integrated in the latest Sonata model. The vehicle is scheduled to go on sale later in March and will feature tons of improvements and upgrades, compared to predecessor models.

This new platform is expected to improve the market competitiveness of new Sonata and other future models. In team's own words, the machine will come with greater flexibility, efficiency and power. Let's check out more!

In fact, the latest generation Sonata will also offer reduced weight and improved fuel efficiency, while it will retain this stronger durability with the new platform. It also allows new Hyundai to incorporate sporty and stylish design elements. Neat!

All-new Sonata will also come with improved power and driving capabilities. It has been developed for working in perfect harmony with the new Smartstream Powertrain. This means that the drivetrain system will benefit from improved air flow and overall excellent engine performance rates.

Furthermore, stability is enhanced by lowering the position of heavy equipment in the platform, which reduces weight and lowers the center of gravity. In addition, it enables precise handling and expands lateral stiffness and positioning for the wheel center. It also provides stabile and balanced driving performance by implementing tire-optimization technology.

And all this is achieved by changing the vehicle platform! Outstanding!

Source: Hyundai