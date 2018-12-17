Volcanic Rock Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track machine is here! Afzal Kahn and his fellow team of magicians reveal the exclusive vehicle and all it has to offer – with tons of functional goodies and sexy additions, new family member has a lot to demonstrate!

In terms of exterior, new Land Rover Defender showcases new front and rear wide wings with integrated vents and bolt aperture, extended wheel arches and a new X-Lander front grille. Also, the design team has included an integrated lightning, fog lamps, tron ring lightning, LED Diamond bright headlights, bumper sump guard, front roof wing with LED lights and side vents in matte black that aid the cooling of the engine. All this is topped off with Satin Black 1983 RS Defend wheels in 18" with Cooper Discoverer tires. Neat!

And as it comes to the cabin and interior, buyers will benefit from dark-tinted privacy glass, central glove box, passenger dashboard, grab handles, door panel inserts, instrument binnacle, rear door panel, roof headlining and visors that were upholstered in order to match the overall color scheme. There are also exclusive three-spoke steering wheel in Satin Silver, Churchill time clock and speedo/rev counter facia, door entry sill plates and vented machined aluminum foot pedals. Of course, these neat discreet Kahn branding complete the design concept and add neat finish to the overall stylish and luxury ambience.

Enjoy!

Source: Kahn Design