Land Rover Defender 2.2 TDCI XS 110 Station Wagon Chelsea Wide Track proudly showcases all these Kahn Design features that have made the studio one of the best in the world. Capable, durable and extremely sexy, the revised machine is surely one of tuner's pinnacles for 2018.

The exterior features new front and rear wide wings with integrated vents and bolt aperture, extended wheel arches in Satin Black and new X-Lander front grille. Furthermore, the front bumper with integrated lightning, fog lamps, tron ring lightning, LED Diamond bright headlights and many other components are covered in matte black and neatly enhance the sexy color scheme.

This whole exterior design concept is completed with Satin Black 1983 RS Defend wheels in 9x20-inch fitment with 265x65x18-inch tires and painted brake calipers adorn the full picture. Furthermore, in terms of drivetrain system, the vehicle features twin crosshair exhaust system, suspension lift, up-rated gas shocks and steering damper and hard wearing mud flaps.

In terms of interior, Kahn Design knows how it's done! The Defender offers a pretty cozy and comfortable place for the driver and passengers: there are new GTB front, middle and rear folding seats in quilted and perforated Portland leather, central flove box, passenger dashboard, grab handles, door panel inserts, instrument binnacle and many more have been upholstered to match the color scheme. Neat!

Source: Kahn Design