Kia presents the third generation of Ceed model – designed, developed and engineered in Europe, the handy machine has managed to impress anyone with its capabilities and technological features. And just like its predecessors, the new model will be built and engineered in Kia's facility in Žilina, Slovakia, along with its siblings Sportage and Venga.

Exterior styling

The new Kia Ceed is lower, wider and longer and incorporates a more mature and athletic body language. The straight and direct lines are replaced with rounded-off edges and elegant curves. There is a new ice cube LED daytime running lights, sharper and straight lines on the bonnet, wider C-pillar that enhances the cab-rearward stance and new LED daytime running lights at the rear. Sweet!

Interior design

Inside, Ceed adapts new dashboard and seats. In fact, the whole cabin space is larger and more refined and would make anyone feel comfortable inside. All new models come with dash split into the upper and lower area. There are also driver-oriented controls and functions on the central console and overall sexy and elegant satin chrome trim that adds to the elegance and luxury feel.

Drivetrain system

The new Ceed range is powered by vast choice of engine and transmission combinations – there is this 1.0-liter T-GDi engine that produces a total of 120hp and 172Nm of torque, a new Kappa 1.4-liter T-GDi with 140hp and 242Nm of torque. Both these engines are fitted with a petrol particulate filter for further reduction of tailpipe emissions. Cool!

There is also a third diesel engine – the so-called U3. This bad boy is created to meet the latest Euro requirements and emission standards. It is a 1.6-liter CRDi and features Selective Catalytic Reduction active emission control technology that reduces emissions significantly. This unit is further available with a choice of 115 and 136hp and 280 and 300Nm of torque. Furthermore, every engine would be paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. Especially for the 1.4-liter T-GDi and 1.6-liter CRDi units there is an optional seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

In terms of safety features, the Ceed is available with Lane Following Assist system, Level Two autonomous driving technology and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, Blind Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning, Smart Parking Assist and plenty of other handy features.

Source: Kia