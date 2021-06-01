Kia team reveals the first official teaser images of the new Sportage – the fifth generation of the brand's successful SUV lineup.

The vehicle is expected to be revealed in July in Korea and has been revised in order to demonstrate a new design language and tons of advanced tech features. In September, Kia will also unveil an exclusive European version of the new Sportage.

As it comes to the vehicle itself, the fifth generation of Sportage comes with Kia's dedicated Opposites United design concept and the images showcase cutting-edge stance and an overall elegant body. Some of the notable details include crisp and taught character lines and an instantly recognizable front face. The rear is characterized by wide shoulder lines and slim daytime running lamps, altogether making the vehicle worthy of today's high automobile standards.

As it comes to the interior, the teaser images reveal a driver-focused cabin with a bold character, soft ambiance, and a hint of all the innovative technology placed within the interior.

Taking inspiration from an ethos we created where nature meets modernity, the new Sportage challenges design norms with an adventurous yet contemporary exterior and a beautifully detailed and pioneering interior," said Karim Habib, Senior Vice President and Head of Global Design Center. "With new Sportage, we didn't simply want to take one step forward, but rather move to a completely different level within the SUV class.

Stick with us for further details.