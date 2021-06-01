The MG ZS has taken the awards for the Best Value New Car and Best Car for Dog Owners at this year's Auto Trader New Car Awards.

The ZS, which has also taken first place at the New Car of the Year event, beat every other strong competitor at the New Car Awards. The vehicle also managed to scoop the award for the Best Car for Dog Owners ahead of the Toyota RAV4 and Dacia Duster.

What is special about this event is that the winners are determined by genuine car owners who voted in 19 of this year's 21 categories. There were about 148,000 car owners who took part in the judging process between September 2020 and April 2021, helping to provide the industry with feedback about the vehicle's quality, features, and performance rates.

This all means that MG's victory was based on completely honest opinions of owners and brand enthusiasts.

As it comes to the evaluation process, consumers were asked to rate their vehicles across 16 different criteria, ranging from overall satisfaction through design and utility features to tech advancements and capabilities.

Winners of the awards will be promoted across Auto Trader, one of the largest marketplaces in the world.

MG currently offers six models, including three plug-in cars – the MG ZS EV, MG5 EV, and MG HS Plug-in Hybrid, all backed up by MG's 7-year warranty and fast-developing dealer network.