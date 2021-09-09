Kia Europe has debuted two highly advanced electric vehicles at the IAA Mobility show and thus further strengthening the brand's position as a leader in the sustainable zero-emission transportation.

The central stage of the event was taken by the all-new plug-in hybrid Sportage and the new EV6, Kia's first dedicated battery electric vehicle.

In a series of two articles, we will tell you a bit about each vehicle.

The new Sportage Plug-In lineup

Developed on an advanced new architecture with advanced electrified engines, the new PHEV Sportage comes without compromise and offers the best of Kia.

The Sportage PHEV features Kia's 1.6-litre T-GDI engine, a 66.9kW permanent magnet traction electric motor, and a 13.8kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. The powertrain combination delivers a total output of 265PS, with 180PS coming from the IC engine. The vehicle also comes benefits from Kia's latest high-efficiency and high-performance Hybrid Starter Generator (HSG) module and Hybrid Power Control Unit (HPCU).

The packaging for the Sportage PHEV model has been carefully arranged to avoid impact on passenger and luggage space. As a result, the high-voltage battery is placed centrally between the two axles under the body of the SUV, ensuring a balanced weight distribution and an interior space that is practical, comfortable, and versatile.

The PHEV's onboard charger (OBC) system is rated at 7.2kW, giving it a leading power density of 1.53kW/ℓ and efficiency of 95 percent. The Sportage PHEV comes equipped with an advanced six-speed automatic transmission.