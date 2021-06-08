Kia team has revealed the first official images of the all-new Sportage, the SUV that helped the brand take home numerous awards. In September Kia will unveil a dedicated European version for the first time in its history.

Exterior design

Adopting Kia's new design philosophy, the so-called Opposites United, new Sportage showcases elegant and crisp lines along the entire body, a muscular and confident stance, and tons of redesigned components that altogether contribute to the vehicle's contemporary look.

The front face creates an instant impact with its black grille and expressive headlights, while the side profile proudly showcases clean and refined surfaces with contrasting volumes. Furthermore, the black roof brings some dynamics and accentuates the vehicle's sporty spirit, thanks to its notable curvature.

At the rear, the all-new Sportage maintains this strong presence with its wide shoulders, distinctive rear lamps, and overall tight and muscular design.

Interior design

The interior of the all-new Sportage adopts intuitive and advanced technology and creates a cozy ambiance for all occupants.

In terms of design, the cabin adopts a slim and curved display with finely detailed air vents that altogether form the dashboard of the spacious cabin. This approach is complemented by the ergonomic central console that blends convenience and luxury.

Stick with us for further details.