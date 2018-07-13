Here's an example for a beautiful and yet super powerful car. Kia's striking grand tourer won Red Dot award in the "Best of the Best Car Design" segment this year and also received neat power boost that adds a neat kick to the overall power output: the 4-door beauty can now produce a total of 420hp and 624Nm, which means +50hp and +114Nm of additional power. This means that the Korean pride can leave some worthy rivals as Jaguar XE 3.0 and Audi S5 behind.

All these improvements result on some fast sprints and confident cornering. The vehicle can run to 100km/h sprint in mere 4.9 second. This is actually a 10 per cent better result, compared to the achievements of the stock drivetrain. Furthermore, PedalBox can engage different tuning programs: City, Sport, Sport Plus and stock condition. Plugged in by two connectors, the device instantly connects with the heart of the vehicle and can be tested immediately.

Kia's new PowerControl X is connected to the central sensors of the engine. These incoming signals are processed, optimized and forwarded to Kia's stock ECU in real time. And right away after installation, the performance tuning box generates some additional force. The whole process results on refreshed driving experience that can be controlled via DTE smartphone app.

This app allows easy and accurate control of the installed DTE gadget and allows driver to choose an individual DTE setup for optimizing driving experience in any surface and situation. Furthermore, the app displays engine data and all information that is needed in order for the driver to keep the vehicle in optimal condition.

Source: DTE Electronics