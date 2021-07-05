2022 Kia Stinger sports sedan has been awarded Top Safety Pick Plus rating by the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) when geared with the standard LED headlights. The vehicle earned "good" ratings in all six comprehensive crashworthiness tests, including driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength, and head restraint tests.

The 2022 Stinger comes with Forward Collision Avoidance Assist function that helped the vehicle earning a superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle evaluation and an advanced rating in the vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluation.

Also, for the 2022 model year, the Stinger is fully revised inside and out and comes with an agile 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder power unit, tons of horsepower, and neat interior design. The vehicle also brings tons of standard features like Drive Wise advanced suite with Forward Collision Avoidance Assist with pedestrian detection, cyclist, and junction turning, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Follow Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Attention Warning, and High Beam Assist.

2022 Kia Stinger is the second vehicle to earn the TSP+ award, following the 2021 K5, which earned its award earlier this year. Other Kia models that are awarded Top Safety Pick are 2021 Soul, Forte, Seltos (built after August 2020), Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride when equipped with optional front crash prevention and specific headlights.