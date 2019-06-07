The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) has awarded its best participants with Top Safety Pick Plus award. The winner of the event is 2019 Kia Stringer fastback sedan when geared with the optional Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Pedestrian Detection. The award raises the total number of Kia models with similar recognition to 10. Sweet!

In order to qualify for TSP+ award, a vehicle must earn Good ratings in six tests: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint – as well as an Advanced or Superior rating for front crash prevention and a Good headlight rating. The Stinger has managed to earn Good ratings for all six crashworthiness tests, and a Superior rating for the optional front crash prevention system, which helped it avoid collisions in the IIHS's 12-mph and 25-mph track tests. The Good rating for the headlights applies to the Stinger's static LED projector headlights.

Stinger is also the first Kia machine to introduce two new available technologies to the Kia Drive Wise suite: Driver Attention Warning and Lane Keeping Assist. Driver Attention Warning is created in order to aid distracted and drowsy driving by inputs that will engage a sound signal when necessary. The Lane Keeping Assist is created in such a way that it would detect and monitor machine's intended lane and alert driver for maintaining vehicle's correct position.

Source: Kia