Kia Sorento and K5 models made it to the Top 10 list at this year's World Car of the Year Awards. The nominations follow Kia's notable achievement from 2020 when the Telluride was awarded "World Car of the Year" and the Soul EV "World Urban Car".

For 2021 new Sorento comes with a sexy design, enhanced off-road capabilities and tons of new and advanced safety features. As it seems, Kia team tries to set a new standard in the midsize sedan segment and presents a fresh design and refined drivetrain system with turbocharged engines.

Winners will be announced on the 20th of April by a panel of an independent jury.

As it comes to Kia, the brand continues to impress both enthusiasts and sceptics by winning numerous awards and showcasing advanced technologies and smart approaches towards new tech concepts.

Now in their 17th year, the World Car Awards were inaugurated to reflect the reality of the global marketplace and to recognize, reward and inspire excellence, leadership and innovation in a rapidly changing automotive industry on a global scale, said Beth Rhind, co-founder and Executive Director at World Car Awards. Kia's vehicles continue to earn acclaim for segment leadership, innovation and design, and this latest nomination is further proof of our position as a world-class brand, said Sean Yoon, president and CEO, Kia Motors North America, Kia Motors America. We are honoured to be considered again for World Car of the Year and are all looking forward to the results next month.

Source: Hyundai