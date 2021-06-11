Diesel Car & Eco Car magazine has named the new Kia Sorento "Best Large SUV" in the annual Top 50 list. The vehicle managed to beat the competition with its elegant design, functional interior, and advanced drivetrain system.

In fact, this was not the only Kia that impressed the judges – Sportage, Ceed, and Niro also scored excellent grades and placed 27th, 32nd, and 39th respectively.

The new Sorento was launched back in late 2020 and is offered a choice of engines that can suit a large number of customers. These include Plug-In Hybrids and Diesel options. The vehicle is praised not only for its advanced drivetrain system but also for its practicality – Sorento has ample space for seven occupants and ample luggage space.

