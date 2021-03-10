Hyundai Motors reveals the first images of the new KONA N without camouflage. In a series of shots, fans can enjoy the first look at the newest family member of the brand's high-performance N lineup.

What we see in the images is an SUV with a sporty stance and muscular body structure. As it seems, for the first time, Hyundai N and Hyundai Design Centre work together on an SUV design and created a vehicle that adopts an elegant and sexy appearance with a high-performance spirit.

At the front, we see large air intakes and the design of the new lights that gives the vehicle that elegant and yet aggressive stance. Also, the grille's lower position further enhances the character of the bumper fascia: the shape is defined by an aeronautic fuselage and extends to the sides, while, at the same time, emphasizes the aerodynamic capabilities of the vehicle. Of course, there's the notable N logo on the upper grille that finishes the sporty appearance.

The rear, on the other side, features a large double-wing roof spoiler that not only enhanced the downforce but also contributes to the aggressive design of the vehicle. The back-end also incorporates a triangular brake light, a customary one with each N model. Speaking of the N lineup, there's a set of exclusive N dual exhaust mufflers that give a glimpse of the model's high-performance spirit. Just beneath the rear bumper, there's a large diffuser which contributes to better airflow. Also, there are these neat body-coloured fenders that bring KONA N closer to the ground.

Source: Hyundai