Kia has revealed UK pricing and specifications for the new XCeed compact crossover as order books open for the upgraded model.

The new XCeed has received a range of mid-lifecycle updates three years after it first went on-sale. In that time, it has become the best-selling variant in the four-strong Ceed model family, and now accounts for 51 per cent of all Ceed sales in the UK. It has also made up 10 per cent of total Kia UK sales so far this year, with 5,652 units registered in the UK in the first half of the year.

UK customer deliveries for the new Kia XCeed commence from the end of Q3 2022, with prices starting from £22,995 for petrol models and £32,595 for the low-emissions PHEV model.

Mid-life updates to popular crossover

The new Kia XCeed has received a series of product enhancements for 2023, including a bold new exterior design, an enhanced interior, and the addition of a new ‘GT-Line S' grade to the line-up. These changes make the XCeed an even more enticing proposition in the popular C-crossover segment.

The UK line-up incorporates a new ‘GT-Line S' grade for the first time, designed to evoke a sense of sportiness, similar to other ‘GT-Line' models in the existing Kia and Ceed line-ups. The new ‘GT-Line S' grade sits at the top of the new XCeed range, replacing the earlier ‘4' grade. With a generous level of standard equipment along with new GT-Line body kit, unique 18-inch alloy wheels for exterior styling, and GT-Line seats and steering wheel. The new XCeed also incorporates Kia's latest driver assist, connectivity and infotainment systems for maximum everyday usability, enjoyment and occupant safety.

Two powertrains on offer to UK customers

In the UK, the new XCeed offers the same choice of two powertrains as found on the pre-facelift model, including a low-emissions PHEV model.

The anticipated best-seller in the line-up is the 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, paired with a six-speed manual and producing 158 bhp and 253 Nm torque.

The engine features continuously variable valve duration technology, enabling it to shift continuously between combustion cycles to maximise performance and efficiency in different driving conditions.

The new XCeed PHEV carries over the same plug-in hybrid system, based on a 1.6-litre GDi (gasoline direct injection), paired with a 44.5 kW electric motor and 8.9 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It applies its combined 139 bhp and 265 Nm torque to the road via a smooth-shifting six-speed double-clutch transmission (DCT). The new XCeed PHEV is capable of travelling up to 30 miles on electric power.

WLTP fuel efficiency and emissions data for all variants, as well as (Benefit-in-Kind) BIK information for the business-friendly PHEV model, will be revealed closer to the car's on-sale date.

‘2', ‘3' and ‘GT-Line S' – a revised UK grade structure

The new XCeed offers a similar grade structure to earlier versions of the XCeed, but with the outgoing ‘4' model replaced with the new ‘GT-Line S' version.

Versions with the 1.5-litre T-GDi engine are available in ‘2', ‘3' and ‘GT-Line S' grades. The ‘2' grade, priced from £22,995, offers a generous specification as standard. This includes:

16-inch alloy wheels

LED bi-function headlights

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and 4.2-inch Supervision driver instrument cluster

Seven-speaker audio system

All-round electric windows with front auto up-and-down function

Reversing camera system

USB-C and USB-A sockets in the front cabin, and a USB-C socket in the rear

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian and cyclist recognition

Intelligent Stop & Go (ISG)

Cruise control and speed limiter

Leather-trimmed steering wheel and faux leather-trimmed gearshift

Black cloth upholstery

60:40 split-folding rear seats

The ‘3' grade, from £25,495, adds the following equipment over ‘2' grade:

18-inch alloy wheels

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system

Privacy glass

Rain-sensing front wipers

Wide-view driver's door mirror

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors with integrated LED indicators

Black cloth and faux leather upholstery

Front passenger seat height adjuster

Power lumbar support (driver and front passenger)

Heated front seats

Dual-zone automatic air conditioning

Automatic defog system

Auto-dimming rear mirror

Smart key with engine start/stop button

Free seven-year Kia Connect connectivity services

Rear parking sensors

In addition, the new ‘GT-Line S' grade, replacing the earlier ‘4' grade model and now priced from £29,995, offers the following equipment as standard:

GT-Line body kit

GT-Line 18-inch alloy wheels

Panoramic sunroof with tilt and slide function and automatic electric roll blind

Black leather with suede seat upholstery

Memory driver's seat with power height adjustment

Heated outer rear seats

Smart power tailgate

40:20:40 split-folding rear seats

Eight-speaker JBL premium audio system

12.3-inch TFT Supervision instrument cluster

Wireless mobile phone charger

Smart Park Assist System (SPAS) with parallel / perpendicular front and rear parking sensors

Blind-spot Collision Warning (BCW)

Intelligent Speed Limit Warning (ISLW)

The new XCeed PHEV is available as a single ‘3' grade model, from £32,595 on-the-road. The new XCeed PHEV ‘3' offers a compelling blend of high value, generous equipment and low running costs. This is similar to the ‘3' grade offered on non-PHEV models, but adds:

Unique 16-inch alloy wheel design

Black and satin chrome closed radiator grille

Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go functionality

Drive Mode Select (with ‘Normal' and ‘Sport' modes)

New paint colour choices

The XCeed has always been offered to UK customers with a selection of vibrant colour options, and the new model is no different. All four grades are available in a choice of eight paint options, with ‘Spirit Green' new to the line-up and never seen before on UK roads.

These are offered alongside existing paint options, which include ‘Phantom Black', ‘Penta Metal', ‘Lunar Silver', ‘Infra Red', ‘Fusion White' and ‘Blue Flame'. From launch, ‘Splash Lemon' is offered as standard, with all other premium colours priced at £580.