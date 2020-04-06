Kia expands the XCeed range with a new addition to the lineup – Kia XCeed Edition! Available in three new vibrant finishes, the vehicle also features new technological gadgets, some advanced engineering solutions, and new utility goodies. Let's check ‘em out!

First of all, visually, new XCeed Edition adds new features to the CUV lineup as exclusive 18-inch alloy wheels, rear privacy glass, electrically folding and heated door mirrors, all along with faux leather upholstery. The optional "2" grade further boosts the smooth value for money ratio by including LED bi-function projection headlights with LED daytime running lights, silver roof rails, air conditioning, cruise control with speed limiter, Android AutoTM and AppleCarplayTM smartphone connectivity, a large touchscreen display and reversing camera. Sweet!

In terms of safety features, new Kia XCeed comes with six airbags, Lane Keep Assist, High-Beam Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Forward Collision-Avoidance, Speed Limit Information Function, and Hill-Start Assist.

Offered with Kia's trustworthy 118hp 1.0-liter T-GDi petrol unit, mated to a six-speed manual gearbox, which allows the vehicle to achieve a total of 44.1mpg on the latest WLTP combined driving cycle and emits CO2 emissions measured at 145g/km. The vehicle can chase a top speed of 115mph (207km/h) and accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 10.9 seconds. Sweet!

Source: Kia