Kia Motors team has announced details about the upcoming Kia XCeed urban crossover. The latest model in the lineup comes in a five-door hatch variant, Sportswagon and ProCeed trim levels. Offered in 12 different exterior body finishes, incluiding a new Quantum Yellow, the crossover has a lot to demonstrate!

Definitely stylish and contemporary, the design concept of the new Kia XCeed represents sporty alternative to the conventional SUV visual concepts. The pictures reveal cab-rearward silhouette and a relatively long bonnet. The wheelbase remains the same as previous models, but what is different with the new family member are the extended overhangs and the steeply-angled fastback tailgate with a higher trailing edge. Also, new XCeed also comes with elevated overall height, which gives the vehicle more ground clearance, but also more muscular and aggressive stance.

SEE ALSO: Acura reveals 2020 MDX lineup - more refined and luxurious than ever!

In terms of interior design, Kia designers have carried over the same contemporary and sporty styling from the outside – new XCeed features a driver-focused cabin design with straightforward central console, low hip point and sportier driving position. Of course, there's a floating touch screen infotainment system and touch sensitive buttons. What is new for this interior design is the incorporation of a fully-digital instrument cluster with a large 12.3-inch high-resolution display.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: Kia