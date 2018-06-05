Lexus team reveals its first seven-seater to the UK audience and showcases some of its features. What we know so far is that there are three trim levels – SE, Luxury and Premier and every single of them offers numerous convenience goodies, along with advanced technologies and refined drivetrain system.

As you will find out, the model incorporates its smooth and efficient self-charging hybrid drivertrain as other models, for example, the five-seat RX, but this time it benefits from revised body styling and numerous engineering solutions – it comes with extended rear axle to ensure both additional seats and more driving stability. Of course, these are just some of the features of the new 450hL and we are eager to show you the rest!

Divided in three grades, the big guy will come with different kind of equipment packages – let's start with the SE grade, shall we? This is the so-called entry-level and includes 18-inch seven-spoke alloys, Lexus Safety System Plus, Lexus Navigation with full European mapping, Reversing camera, leather upholstery and numerous more convenience goodies.

On the other hand, Luxury grade offers larger 20-inch machined-face alloys, Premium Navigation with large 12-inch display, Intelligent Parking Assist, Rain-sensing wipes, auto-folding, auto-dimming door mirrors with reverse tilt function, triple-eyed LED headlights and Automatic High Beam.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes-AMG vehicles benefit from expanded range of engines

Premier also includes these 20-inch alloys, but also offers optional color inserts. There is also this thing, called Adaptive Variable Suspension, semi-ailine leather upholstery, some neat adjustment and memory functions for all the seats, five selectable driving modes. Additionally, there are these Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert systems included, along with Power adjustable steering wheel with wood/leather inserts and integrated heater. Oh, yeah. There is also a neat sunroof. Sweet!

Also, all three levels of the 450hL can be upgraded with the optional Protection Pack that brings rubber floor mats, bumper protection plate, boot liner and mud flaps. And exclusively for the Premier grade, there is this Style Pack created that can add front skirt, rear bumper protection plate, chrome side sills and alloy wheels with black inserts.

There is still a lot to be announced, so stick with us for further information!

Source: Lexus