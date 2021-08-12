The Miami Dolphins and Lexus announce a multi-year naming rights partnership that will connect the two brands at the forefront of luxury and entertainment. Via the relationship, Lexus team will be the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium and will elevate the in-game experience for the current and future Lexus customers in the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club.

We are excited about our partnership with Lexus, a brand that has set the standard for luxury and first-class experiences throughout South Florida, said Jeremy Walls, senior vice president, chief revenue officer of Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. Lexus is a legacy brand, and we look forward to engaging our shared fans and broadening our community impact in authentic and exciting ways.

As the Official Luxury Vehicle of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, Lexus will have significant marketing and branding presence at all events and will entitle a custom content series. Also, fans of the brand will be able to experience the newly named Lexus North Sideline Club, especially designed by the award-winning Rockwell Group.

A key factor in our decision-making process is to align our brand with partners that share our values of creating memorable experiences for the people we serve, said Sam Wintermyer, general manager, Lexus Southern Area. We are thrilled to partner with the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, a global entertainment destination with a strong commitment to the South Florida community.

Lexus will also play a key role in driving support for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer (DCC). The Miami Dolphins have pledged $75 million from the DCC to fund innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, a part of UHealth – the University of Miami Health System – the largest known philanthropic pledge in sports.