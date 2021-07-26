100 Thieves and Lexus have announced their official partnership, which makes the premium automobile manufacturer the first in the segment to partner with the 100 Thieves. Lexus team seeks to attract the next generation of buyers by connecting to 100 Thieves' ever-growing audience of gamers.

As a sponsor, the 100 Thieves Content House becomes a Lexus Content House. This means that it will incorporate a full-build-out of Lexus Lounge inside one of the most successful content houses in the gaming industry. Both brands aim to successfully connect the premium lifestyle and gaming via engaging content developed by 100 Thieves' own YouTube and Twitch powerhouses, Valkyrae and Fulie.

Lexus sees an authentic connection between vehicles, culture, and premium lifestyle. We are thrilled to have found a like-minded partner in 100 Thieves, said Vinay Shahani, vice president of marketing at Lexus, Through our collaboration, our goal will be to surprise and delight the 100 Thieves community with innovative content and elevated experiences developed uniquely for them. We are so excited to partner with such a legendary and premium brand such as Lexus, said Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, founder and CEO of 100 Thieves, Both of our brands focus on quality and innovation within each of our industries. We're so excited to show our fans our new set of wheels and all the amazing content to come out of the content house.

