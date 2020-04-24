New 2020 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT Black Line Special Edition rolls into the lineup for this summer. The vehicle is geared with exclusive glossy black F SPORT wheels and orange brake calipers. Available with both AWD and RWD, the new Lexus family member blends the signature power and responsiveness with a menacing look in order to catch the attention of both brand enthusiasts and sceptics.

2020 GS Black Line is based on the 350 F SPORT and combines track-ready chassis enhancements and exclusive interior and exterior features. There are glossy black grille insets in the front and a black spoiler in the rear that accompany the exclusive wheels. Also, there are black outer mirror caps. Neat!

In terms of interior, GS Black Line sets the mood as soon as guests open the door with red accents and contrasting black leather facets. There are also Rioja Red components that contribute to the overall sporty and yet comfortable cabin ambience. Occupants will surely enjoy the special edition carbon fiber ornamentation and the red stitching on the dash, seats and central console. Furthermore, the Alcantara trim on the instrument panel, console and armrest finishes off the balance of traditional sporty expression and next-gen luxurious expression.

SEE ALSO: Ford reveals first details of the all-electric Mustang Cobra [VIDEO]

Starting this summer, Lexus will produce a limited run of 200 units in rear-wheel drive and AWD models. Pricing and further details are yet to be announced.

Stick with us!

Source: Lexus