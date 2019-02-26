Lexus is giving buyers of the 2019 IS 300 F SSPORT a new express styling body kit in the face of Black Line Special Edition. Limited to mere 900 units for 2019, new IS 300 Black Line will bring up some unique features and subtle styling changes that contribute to the custom expression of each individual machine.

Available for both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive, IS 300 F SPORT comes with a list of features that set it apart from the standard IS 300. For example, the most notable change is the set of 18-inch split spoke wheels with a "black vapor chrome" finish, a technology shared with the wheels of the LS Sedan. Also, Black Line Special Edition also comes with black side mirrors and three optional exterior body finishes: Ultra White, Obsidian and Atomic Silver.

In terms of interior, all special edition machines come with black Nuluxe seat with red accents on the side bolsters and seat cushions. There are some more red accent panels on each side of the center stack, along with contrasting red stitching on the seats, central console and armrests.

There's also a heated, black wood-trimmed steering wheel that features distinctive shades of black that were created in the Japanese art of calligraphy.

SEE ALSO: Volvo reveals details about new 2020 QX90 R-Design model

What we also know, is that the rear-wheel drive version of the IS 300 Black Line Special Edition is powered by an agile 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder power unit that generates a total of 241hp and proceeds this power via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Production of the 2019 IS 300 Black Line Special Edition has already started in early February, so dealers will have examples in showrooms in March.

Source: Lexus