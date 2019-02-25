Volvo Cars has unveiled a refreshed version of the XC90 bestseller SUV. As you know, this machine remains brand's flagship model and comes with vast range of technologies.

For the latest model in the lineup, Volvo team has decided to add a new fuel-saving engine and improve the kinetic energy-recovery braking system. Let's check out more, shall we?

This new electrified engine offers up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real-world driving, while the new brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy-recovery technology and reduces fuel consumption and emission by recovering kinetic energy under braking.

On the outside, the refreshed XC90 showcases neat lines and sexy curves and all the notable features that have earned the design team numerous awards. With the only difference being the expression is even more appealing and futuristic.

In terms of active safety gadgets, the flagship features both City Safety and Blind Spot Information systems. Of course, City Safety with Autobrake will still recognize pedestrians, cyclists and large animals. There's also Lane Mitigation system and Cross Traffic Alert.

Of course, driver and passengers will benefit from Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sensus infotainment is also present, but with numerous updates and changes, all adapted to the sporty nature of the XC90.

2020 XC90 will go into production in May at the Torslanda plant in Sweden. It will be available for order in mid-March with first customer deliveries available in late Q2 2019.

Full details and pricings are still to be to be announced, so stick with us for further information!

Source: Volvo