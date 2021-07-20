Lexus upgrades the RX 350L and 450hL models for the 2022 model year with new exterior colors, features and interior utilities. Some of the goodies include new fog lamps, advanced touchscreen multimedia display, remote touch pad support, and smartphone integration.

Drivetrain upgrades

Both RX 350L and 450hL feature a powerful drivetrain system that generates a total of 308hp via a D4-S fuel injection 3.5-liter V6 gasoline engine with two high-torque electric drive motor-generators for strong acceleration and excellen performance.

The 2022 Lexus RX lineup will be geared with tons of systems that make the journey even more rewarding and pleasurable. Some of the changes include hollow front and rear stabilizer bars for lowered overall weight, stiffer shock absorbers and stiffer roll bars, new dampers design and an overall reduction of the noise and vibration for the interior.

Safety features

In addition to the Lexus Safety Connect and Service Connect services, the new models will come with Lexus Safety System Plus 2.0 with Road Sigh Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Pre-Collision System, Blind Spot Monitor and Cross Traffic Alert.