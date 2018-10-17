Following its world premiere at the Paris Motor Show this month, the new Lexus RC coupe is about to go on sale and will try to impress buyers with new styling, equipment and personalization options. With its three-grade trim levels we are pretty sure that Lexus team has prepared something special for us. So, let's see what it is!

What we know so far

The new RC lineup will be offered with fresh 18-inch alloy wheels, Lexus Safety System Plus, front and rear parking sensors, reverse camera, smart entry, Lexus Premium Navigation and Tahara upholstery for the interior. Customers can also specify their machine with optional sunroof and Leather pack that brings smooth leather upholstery in Black and Dark Rose and heated steering wheel.

On the other hand, the sporty trim level, F-Sport is characterized by front spindle grille with new F Sport mesh pattern, 19-inch multi-spoke alloys, neat orange brake calipers, visible through the exclusive 19-inch rims, LED headlights with Automatic High Beam function and exclusive Adaptive Variable Suspension. The F-Sport also comes with three body finish options: Solar Flare, Naples Yellow and Azure Blue and a ton of functional utility and safety features as Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

As it seems, these are just some of the features that the new Lexus RC range will offer. Stick with us for further details!

Source: Lexus