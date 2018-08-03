Lexus introduces a sexy new addition to the LC flagship range by launching LC Limited Edition version – distinguished by neat Naples Yellow paint and fraught with next-gen features, the supercar truly deserves some attention! So, let's see what Lexus is up to this time!

What first catches the eye is the vibrant color finish that is also present in the cabin where black door panels also feature yellow Alcantara inserts and neat yellow shades for stitching, instrument panel details, steering wheel and central console arm res. The cabin also features a large heads-up display, Alcantara headlining, 13-speaker Mark Levinson Reference audio system and 10-way power adjustment for the front seats that are wrapped in semi-aniline leather.

SEE ALSO: Lexus team announces details about new 2019 ES flagship

LC Limited Edition also benefits from advanced performance and drivetrain technologies and features (as one might well expect from a premium supercar manufacturer). The vehicle offers agile and secure handling and supreme responsiveness, granted by Lexus Dynamic Handling and Variable Gear Ratio Steering with four-wheel steering that controls front and rear wheel steering angles. Neat, right? Also, there's a Torsen limited-slip differential and some additional goodies, masterfully installed on the new GA-L global architecture platform that ensure excellent balance and low centre of gravity.

And last, but most certainly not least, Limited Edition offers the outstanding 457hp, generated by aspirated V8 engine, paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox. Enjoy!

Source: Lexus