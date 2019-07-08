Lexus extends its LC flagship coupe range with a dramatic open-top version of the vehicle. Visitors at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed will witness the world debut of a convertible prototype machine. Something more, the new family member will also participate in the famous hill climb challenge. This model will try to make a place for itself among the most prestigious and exclusive vehicles in the entire segment.

As you might well know, LC lineup has quickly become one of the most sought-after and internationally acclaimed models the brand has ever created, thanks to the blend of sexy design, exclusive craftsmanship and excellent performance rates. In fact, enthusiasts were aware that a convertible is coming our way due to the fact that Lexus unveiled the LC Convertible Concept and a follow-up was imminent.

And now the newcomer showcases athletic and aggressive proportions with long, low and lean stance and a character of its own. The vehicle features large wheels and short overhangs and, quite unfortunately, an exterior mask, which will be removed at the day of the official debut.

Professional race driver Nick Cassidy will drive the new LC convertible up the famous hill at Goodwood. As you might know, Nick is currently rolling with LEXUS TEAM KeePer TOM's with a GT500 machine of the Super GT series in Japan. Starting its life journey at Godwood, the vehicle will then be taken to different venues, gathering feedback and applauses.

Detailed specs and timings for the new LC Convertible will be announced at a later date. Stick with us for further information!

Source: Lexus