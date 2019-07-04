This weekend's Goodwood Festival of Speed audience will witness the unveiling of a new Alfa Romeo Racing Limited Edition vehicle. Created in honor of brand's return to the world of Formula 1, the lineup is limited to mere 10 Giulia Qadrifoglio and three Stelvio Qadrifoglio machines. Let's check out more, shall we?

Let's start with the drivetrain system. Under the bonnet of the exclusive machines the engineers have managed to put an agile 2.9-liter V6 Bi-Turbo petrol unit. Exclusively fine-tuned for this particular lineup, the engine delivers the outstanding 520hp and 600Nm of torque and gives Giulia Quadrifoglio a top speed of 191mph. The acceleration from 0 to 100km/h (62mph) is measured at 3.9 seconds. Not bad, right?

While featuring unique technological features, new editions also tend to mimic their older siblings – especially the Alfa Romeo Racing F1 by bearing the Trofeo White and Competizione Red two-tone design, along with 19- and 20-inch Stelvio wheels, carbon-fiber components and carbon ceramic brakes with red calipers.

SEE ALSO: Lexus announces details for the upcoming LS 500 Inspiration Edition

In terms of interior, the racing vehicles do not disappoint. Definitely. There are Sparco racing seats with red stitching and carbon-fiber shell structure, Mopar automatic gear selector with carbon insets and Alcantara-covered steering wheel. All vehicles in the lineup feature tinted windows, Adaptive Cruise Control, Harman Kardon premium Audio package and Alfa TM Connect 3D Nav by Mopar Ifotainment system. There are also Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone compatibility and exclusive Alfa Romeo badges. Sweet!

Visitors of this year's GoodWood Festival of Speed will be able to see the new Racing Editions at the Alfa Romeo stand. Fans could also wwwire team's F1 vehicle, which will be on display on the same stand.

Source: Alfa Romeo