Lexus proudly unveils new concept machine. It is called LC Convertible and comes with tons of sexy design tweaks and numerous technical features that do make a difference. Furthermore, the vehicle has already won the 2019 EyesOn Design Award in Design Excellence category at the 2019 North American International Auto Show.

The event itself, EyesOn Design Awards is an official design award show for NAIAS and honors the best production and concept machines that make their worldwide auto show debut at NAISAS. A team of leaders that represent worldwide automotive manufacturers and transportation design chiefs from top design schools around the globe vote for the best in the segment machine and altogether announce the winner.

SEE ALSO: Mercedes announced details and pricing for new 2019 A-Class lineup

But let's get back to the vehicle, shall we? Designed by Lexus Design Division in Toyota City, Japan, the LC Convertible concept incorporates authentic Japanese aesthetics with modern-day utilities. The design is truly beautiful and appealing from every angle and showcases machine's sporty and muscular appearance. Sexy in every way, LC Convertible serves as an aspirational halo vehicle for the entire Lexus lineup. Also, in order to enhance the stunning effect of the exterior, designers have used exterior lightning in order to ensure aesthetically beautiful and functional presentation.

Source: Lexus