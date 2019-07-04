2020 Lexus LS 500 Inspiration Series comes with a new limited run of vehicles with an eye-catching exterior and cozy interior all along with a functional and efficient drivetrain system.

The fourth Inspiration Series generation, LS 500 is also the first sedan to get an exclusive treatment. It starts with the already mentioned exterior body concept and a new exclusive Deep Garnet body finish. The vibrant color is complimented by standard 20-inch wheels in Black Vapor Chrome finish. And just like the Deep Garnet, the wheels glimmer in the sun and yet retain a polished and subdued look.

In terms of interior, Inspiration Series features a glamorous ambience and tons of neat technological features. Driver and passengers are welcomed in a place with white leather trim that is also seen on the central console and door panels. The semi-analine leather is further brightened via a special process and enhances the dramatic look of the entire cabin. Previously only available with the Exclusive package, the so-called Kiriko glass is now part of the standard equipment. Also, the intricate design of each Kiriko glass reflects both the smooth white door trim and the dark Mark Levinson speaker grilles, making it the perfect bridge between light and dark.

SEE ALSO: Spoiler alert! 2020 Cadillac XT6 is heading our way! First details are here!

And just like all 2020 LS 500 machines, the Inspiration Series lineup is geared with a powerful 3.5-liter V6 power unit with twin-turbochargers that generate a total of 416hp and 442lb-gt of torque. In its RWD regime, LS 500 sprints from 0 to 100km/h in mere 4.6 seconds. The available AWD system also comes with TORSEN limited-slip center differential that further enhances grip, traction and cornering stability.

Coming in mere 300 units in US, 2020 LS 500 Inspiration Edition goes on sale this fall. Prices and further details will soon be announced. Stick with us!

Source: Lexus