Lexus announces new LX flagship lineup with bold looks and improved drivetrain system. It is called LX 570 S and comes with new body kit, large alloy wheels, front performance damper, semi-aniline leather-accented trim, alloy pedals and tons of utility features and goodies.

In terms of exterior styling, the new guy comes with rather aggressive stance and sporty appearance. For enhancing this silhouette, the engineering team has included neat front and rear bumper skirts, black 21-inch forged wheels and exclusive sports mesh pattern for the signature spindle grille. And last, but not least, buyers can choose between Sonic Quartz and Starlight Black body finishes. Sweet!

And as it comes to interior, LX 570 S features leather trimming in black or in optional burgundy color, named Garnet, exclusive ornaments with courtesy lamps, 12.3-inch high-definition screen, satellite navigation and four-zone climate control.

Vehicle is geared with a mighty 5.7-liter V8 engine that generates a total of 270kW and 530Nm of torque and is paired to an eight-speed automatic gearbox, capable of towing up to 3500kg. Neat, right? Furthermore, the massive vehicle can carry 138 litres of fuel with its 93-liter main and 45-liter sub tanks.

Source: Lexus