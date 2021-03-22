Lexus proudly unveils 2022 IS 500 F SPORT Performance Launch Edition. This is a limited run and only 500 vehicles will be produced.

The IS Launch Edition will be powered by a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 power unit that generates a total of 472hp at 7,100rpm and 395lb-ft of torque at 4,800rpm. Also, the Launch Edition features a Takumi interior with high-quality materials, including two-tone Black & Gray Ultrasuede, trimmed front and rear seats, door accents, and a central console.

Also, the heated leather steering wheel comes with a unique silver ash wood treatment with black F SPORT Performance badging, and a special serialized Launch Edition badge. Moreover, the F SPORT digital display comes with an exclusive software design for enhanced exclusivity.

As it comes to the interior, IS 500 Launch Edition proudly showcases exclusive 19-inch split-seven-spoke forged alloys and a special new body finish – Incognito.

More information will be available closer to launch. The vehicles are expected to arrive at dealers in the Fall of this year.

Source: Lexus