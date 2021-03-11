Lexus team elevates the road trip experience by presenting its new "Retreats in Motion" program. It encourages participants to take a five-day and four-night driving retreat with the new 2021 Lexus IS. The participants will also have the chance to stay in the brand's partnering chain of hotels.

Travellers will be paired with the new 2021 Lexus IS Sports Sedan at their original hotel before going on a custom route with suggested stops and wellness activities to enjoy through their journey. "Retreats in Motion" adopts the IS Sports Sedan as a vital part of the wellness experience and will promote it as a sanctuary for rest. The vehicle will also come with a mobile wellness kit to help travelers get the most out of the special journey.

The automobile manufacture has partnered with mindbodygreen, a health and wellbeing media brand in order to create custom content with some of the world's most famous wellness experts for each particular retreat. Some of the highlights include podcasts on sustainability with best-selling author Jonathan Safran Foer and a guided mediation with Mary Beth LaRue. There are also lectures and topics on mindful eating and movement for improving health. Participants can also immerse themselves in the in-car sound bath with Sara Auster, which will be executed via the Mark Levinson audio system.

Guests are responsible for the "Retreats in Motion" registration costs and travel expenses. Fees start at $2,700 for two guests, and include:

Five-day, four-night stay at each property;

Loan of a new 2021 Lexus IS vehicle;

Intimate access to curated wellness content, including self-care discussions, in-vehicle sound bath, meditation, guided breathwork and more;

Complimentary welcome wellness kit.

For more information or to book a Lexus "Retreats in Motion," visit www.mindbodygreen.com/lexusretreats.