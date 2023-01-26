BMW M3 CS (2024)

BMW M3 CS

Continuing the celebrated lineage of legendary CS models is the very special, limited-edition 2024 BMW M3 CS. Today, CS stands for “Competition Sport”; the designation given to exclusive BMW M models equally at home on road and track. More power, unique chassis calibration, and intelligent lightweight construction featuring carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) components deliver an exhilarating performance experience without sacrificing the functionality and everyday usability of the BMW M3.

The 2024 BMW M3 CS teams a 543-hp inline-6 with an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission and the M xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system. Together, they hurl the M3 CS from 0-60 mph in only 3.2 seconds.

The new BMW M3 CS will be built in limited numbers at BMW Group Plant Munich starting in March 2023.

M TwinPower Turbo inline-6 with Motorsport experience.

Under the lightweight CFRP hood of the 2024 BMW M3 CS is an upgraded version of the high-revving inline 6-cylinder engine with M TwinPower Turbo technology developed for the M3 and M4. This 3.0-liter unit also forms the basis of the engine that powers the BMW M4 GT3 and boasts a wealth of technological details derived directly from racing experience. Its crankcase has a sleeveless, closed-deck construction and is extremely rigid, making it suitable for very high combustion pressures. The forged lightweight crankshaft aids power build-up with its high torsional resistance and allows for high revs. The cylinder head has a 3D-printed core, allowing the coolant ducts to be routed in an optimum arrangement for temperature management that would be impossible to achieve using conventional metal casting methods. The oil supply system is designed to handle the specific challenges of track use, as is the cooling system.

The S58 engine in the M3 CS receives a 40-hp increase over the unit in the M3 Competition, for a peak of 543 hp from 6,250 to the 7,200 rpm redline. This increase in power was achieved. primarily by raising the maximum boost pressure of the two mono-scroll turbochargers from 24.7 psi to 30.5 psi and making some model-specific changes to the engine management.

Just as important as the power at the top of the rev range, the engine produces 479 lb-ft of torque from a low 2,750 rpm all the way to 5,950 rpm. Specially-designed engine mounts create an extremely rigid connection between the engine and the vehicle’s structure. Drivers will notice throttle inputs result in sharp engine response and direct transmission of power and torque to the drivetrain.

All of these enhancements result in consistent power delivery throughout the rev range accompanied by a stirring soundtrack from the dual-branch exhaust system featuring electrically controlled flaps, a titanium rear silencer with weight-minimizing design, and two pairs of tailpipes finished in matte black.

8-speed M Steptronic transmission, M xDrive, Active M Differential.

The torque delivered by the engine in the new BMW M3 CS is distributed via an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission with Drivelogic to the M xDrive all-wheel drive system, which uses an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch in the transfer case to ensure smooth and fully variable distribution of power between the front and rear axles. The multi-plate clutch’s oil supply has been optimized to keep the system performing effectively under hard driving on the track. The rear-biased system paired with the fully variable Active M Differential rewards the driver with the signature M feeling when accelerating or carving through corners.

The M Setup menu lets the driver switch from the default 4WD setting to 4WD Sport mode, which directs even more of the engine’s torque to the rear wheels. Drivers can also switch the DSC (Dynamic Stability Control) system off altogether and engage 2WD mode. By sending drive power solely to the rear wheels and suppressing any DSC intervention, skilled drivers are free to explore their limits and revel in a pure high performance driving experience.

2024 BMW M3 CS

The engine, transmission, and M xDrive join forces to produce stunning acceleration times. The new BMW M3 CS takes just 3.2 seconds to achieve 60 mph. The M Driver’s Package is standard equipment, which allows an electronically limited top speed of 188 mph.

Unique chassis technology tuning; available track-oriented tires.

The chassis technology in the new BMW M3 CS has been tuned precisely to the engine’s performance characteristics and vehicle weight distribution, and the calibrations of the DSC system and M Dynamic Mode, also specific to the CS, have been purposefully geared to the demands of track driving.

The specially tuned axle kinematics and unique wheel camber settings, dampers, and anti-roll bars serve to optimize steering precision, transmission of lateral control forces when cornering, spring and damping response, and wheel location. The electronically controlled dampers of the adaptive M suspension are specifically tuned for the M3 CS, as is the electromechanical M Servotronic steering with variable ratio and the integrated braking system.

M Compound brakes with offered in a choice of red or black calipers are standard on the M3 CS. Drivers may also opt for M Carbon ceramic brakes with calipers in either red or gold. Also standard are forged M light-alloy wheels in an exclusive V-spoke design finished in Gold Bronze or matte black. Measuring 19 inches at the front and 20 inches at the rear, those wheels may be fitted with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires at no cost, measuring 275/35ZR19 at the front and 285/30ZR20 at the rear. The M3 CS is fitted as standard with conventional high-performance tires in those same sizes if the Cup 2s are not specified.

Lightweight construction with extensive use of carbon fiber; improved body rigidity.

Reducing weight where possible plays a major role in delivering the performance qualities and exclusive character of the new BMW M3 CS; therefore, the use of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) both inside and out is of key importance. Besides its carbon fiber roof, the M3 CS also uses this lightweight, high-tech material for the hood, front splitter, front air intakes, exterior mirror caps, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler. The center console, shift paddles, and interior trim strips are also made from CFRP. The standard M Carbon bucket seats reduce weight in the cabin and provide exceptional comfort on the road and support in high-performance driving sessions. Additionally, the titanium rear silencer shaves more than eight pounds off the weight of the exhaust system fitted to the new BMW M3 CS. In total, the various lightweight design measures save about 75 pounds compared to the BMW M3 Competition with M xDrive.

Body rigidity is further increased by a package of high-precision strut braces for the engine compartment. The cast aluminum elements connecting the spring strut towers to the front end feature a weight-optimized geometry that has been precisely matched to the forces applied in various driving situations.

Exclusive design features promise thrilling performance.

The 2024 BMW M3 CS announces its sharper character with a series of individual design features. The optional BMW Individual Frozen Solid White metallic paint is exclusive to the M3 CS. Exposed carbon fiber surfaces for the roof, the two channels running the length of the hood, the front splitter, front air intakes, M exterior mirror caps, rear spoiler and rear apron combine with the black side skirts and M gills to provide a bold contrast to the unique paint finish. Brooklyn Grey metallic, Black Sapphire metallic, and BMW Individual Signal Green are also available.

The CS sports a special frameless BMW kidney grille with pared-back styling reminiscent of the M4 GT3, and features red contour lines and an “M3 CS” badge on the upper of the two horizontal grille bars.

The angular daytime running light elements illuminate in yellow rather than white during the unlock sequence as well as while driving, further evoking the look of GT racing cars.

M Carbon bucket seats with exclusive surfaces and stitch patterns.

Inside the new BMW M3 CS, an environment built around driving pleasure and maximum performance blends advanced digital technology and exclusive design elements. The driver and front passenger are provided standard M Carbon bucket seats. Fully electric and heated, they feature integral headrests with an illuminated “CS” badge. The use of CFRP in the structural elements of the seat cushion and backrest as well as the cut-outs in the side bolsters and below the head restraints are testimony to the seats’ weight-minimizing construction.

The seats are upholstered in Merino leather and feature an exclusive design in black with Mugello red accents and distinctive contrast stitching. This bi-color theme is echoed in the rear compartment. The door panels are trimmed entirely in black leather in both the front and the rear, and red “CS” lettering adorns the lightweight center console. The new BMW M3 CS also includes M seat belts woven with the BMW M tricolor stripes, door sill plates bearing “M3 CS” badging, interior trim strips in carbon fiber, and an M Alcantara steering wheel with CFRP shift paddles and a red center marker.

Standard M Drive Professional with M Traction Control and M Lap Timer.

Also fitted as standard in the new BMW M3 CS is M Drive Professional. M Drive Professional bundles together the M Drift Analyzer and M Laptimer functions for evaluating and recording driving skills and performance at the track and includes M Traction Control, offering ten stages of intervention sensitivity: the ideal tools for pushing the CS hard on closed circuits.

The M Mode button on the center console – also part of the M Drive Professional package – can be used to set the level of driver assistance system intervention and the content shown in the information display and standard Head-Up Display, with a choice of ROAD, SPORT and TRACK settings.

BMW Curved Display with M-specific graphics.

The new BMW M3 CS features the latest-generation BMW iDrive based on BMW Operating System 8, which includes the BMW Curved Display. This is formed by a 12.3-inch information display and a control display with a screen diagonal of 14.9 inches, which are housed together behind a curved glass surface. With its ergonomic driver-centric positioning, the BMW Curved Display makes the already intuitive touch control even more user-friendly.

The information display’s crisp graphics and the M?specific content create a focused, performance-led driving environment. All driving-related data as well as vehicle status and settings information are neatly arranged within it. The familiar M Shift Lights appear at the top of the information display, while the driving stability system, M xDrive, and traction control modes are all indicated at the lower edge. Special widgets containing information on the current vehicle setup, as well as tire pressure and temperature, can be added to the control display’s home screen.

First-class comfort and convenience for everyday driving.

The new BMW M3 CS provides customers a full complement of comfort features and driver assistance systems. The list of standard equipment includes Comfort Access, dual-zone automatic climate control, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Park Distance Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and the Speed Limit Info system.

The customer need only choose the exterior color, wheel color, tires, brake material, and caliper color.

Major standard equipment.

M Drive Professional

M Sport Differential

8-Speed M Steptronic transmission

Adaptive M Suspension

Comfort Access keyless entry

M Compound Brakes with Red calipers

M Carbon bucket seats

Carbon Fiber interior trim

Dual Zone automatic climate control

Harman Kardon Surround Sound System

BMW Curved Display with Head-Up Display

M Alcantara steering wheel

M Carbon exterior package

M Driver’s Package

19”/20” M Star Spoke wheels style 827M in Gold Bronze with performance non-runflat tires

M front strut brace

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Active Blind Spot Detection

Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation

Lane Departure Warning

Optional equipment.

19”/20” M Star Spoke wheels style 827M in Black

Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires

M Carbon Ceramic brakes with Gold or Red calipers

M Compound brakes with Black calipers

Standard paints.

Black Sapphire metallic

Brooklyn Grey metallic

Optional paints.

BMW Individual Frozen Solid White metallic

BMW Individual Signal Green

Specifications.