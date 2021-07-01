Volvo Cars doesn't look at electrification just only as the next logical step, but also as means to express all of the brand's ideas for the future – refinement, reliability, and elegance.

Remaining true to its Scandinavian heritage, Volvo's latest electric concept, the Recharge is based on the "less is more" mantra. This idea is manifested through the refined drivetrain system and the exterior design.

In terms of the engine system, the engineering team removed the entire unit and replaced it with a full battery pack under the flat floor. This lead to extending the wheelbase and wheel size of the concept vehicle. This approach results in shorter overhangs and plenty of interior space for both passengers and luggage.

As it comes to the interior, the vehicle comes with repositioned seats, redesigned roof profile, and lowered bonnet of the car. This creates efficiency gains in terms of aerodynamics.

The "less is more" idea can be clearly be seen manifested on the exterior design – all unnecessary elements have been removed and have been replaced with elegant lines and neat curves. Furthermore, the traditional grille has been replaced with a shield-like structure, supported by a new interpretation of Volvo's Thor hammer headlight design. There are also signature vertical rear lamps and an overall tight and muscular rear-end.

We are yet to know more about Volvo's latest electrified concept vehicle, so keep in touch with us for more info!