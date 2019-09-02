Maserati, the luxurious Italian automobile manufacturer joins the quintessentially British supercar garden party, Salon Privé 2019. Set against the backdrop of Blenheim Palace, Maserati team will showcase its latest machines – Levante V8 Trofeo and GTS.

Making just a few appearances in front of UK public, the new high-performance Levante Trofeo is set to amaze the audience with its impeccable balance, luxury features and refined drivetrain system. Levante Trofeo is also the fastest SUV to date – it is capable of surpassing 100km/h in 4.1 seconds. The vehicle also has a top speed of 186mph. Visitors to the Maserati stand will be able to explore the 580hp machine first-hand – all enthusiasts will have the chance to enjoy vehicle's neat exterior lines, next-gen technologies and the enhanced sporty spirit.

Alongside with the Trofeo there will be the Levante GTS, which also embodies the Italian manufacturer's ideology in terms of expression and engineering. The vehicle features the same 3.8-liter V8 Twin Turbo petrol unit that also develops 530hp, but also comes with restyled exterior and additional interior gadgets.

Salon Privé runs from Thursday 5 September to Sunday 8 September 2019 at Blenheim Palace, Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England.

Source: Maserati