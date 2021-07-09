Kia reveals its high-performance Stinger vehicle at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. Following the unveiling of the new EV6 machine, Kia is now ready to spice things up.

The Stinger GT420

Developed in-house, the vehicle features a revised 3,342cc V6 twin-turbo petrol unit that pumps the massive 422hp and 560Nm of torque.

What is special about the Stinger is that everything from the spark plugs to the exhaust is modified. The HKS M45il spark plugs were geared, a K&N sports air filter and a lightweight Milltek Sport quad-exit exhaust system with catalysts deleted were fitted. The gearbox was refined with added cooling and updated race-ready software to quicken gear changes, while the car's original track was widened using OZ Racing Leggera rims shod with Pirelli Trofeo R tires. The suspension was lowered using Eibach Pro springs over the car's original dampers. Uprated front brakes with added ducting for cooling were added to ensure the GT420 can be stopped as quickly as it starts.

Some of the mechanical improvements include a comprehensive weight reduction and some aerodynamic improvements - including a new front splitter and rear diffuser, a new rear spoiler by Air Design. The final pièce de résistance is an eye-catching wrap that integrates with the car's HiChroma Red paintwork, looking sensational from every angle.