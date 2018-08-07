Mazda team has revealed some spectacular vehicles lately and every new model that is being showcased reveals some incredible hi-tech features, refinement and overall quality and styling. And as you might already know what's coming next, the new Mazda CX-9 is not any different and not on its own as it comes to building a high-quality vehicle with advanced technologies and incredible engineering wonders.

Of course, even the entry model delivers some high value – the SUV comes with standard 18-inch alloys, 7-inch MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system with new Commander control knob, cloth seats, LED headlights, one-touch front and rear power windows, rear privacy glass, three-zone automatic climate control, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio pairing, keyless entry and push-button start.

Going forward in the lineup, buyers can add a Sport Package – it comes with power driver's seat, heated front seats, heated door mirrors, automatic headlights, High Beam Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane-Departure Warning, full-speed Mazda Radar Cruise Control, rain sensing wipers and Smart Brake Support.

Upgrading from Sport to Touring model will grant some different features – this model offers automatic headlights, heated front side mirrors, power liftgate with adjustable height, rain-sensing windshield wipers, leather-trimmed seating surfaces, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, power-driver's seat, 8-inch MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system, High Beam Control, Lane-Keep Assist, Lane-Departure Warning and more.

Optionally available, Touring trim level can be polished with moonroof, BOSE Premium 12-speaker audio system, SiriusXM with three-month trial subscription, LED fog lamps, Mazda Navigation, front parking sensor and second-row retractable sunshades.

In terms of drivetrain system, all CX-9 models are geared with award-winning SKYACTIV-G 2.5T turbocharged power unit that delivers up to 250hp and 310lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it is paired to a six-speed SKYACTIV-DRIVE automatic gearbox and benefits from Mazda's predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive system. Neat!

Source: Mazda