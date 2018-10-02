At this year's Paris Motor Show Hyundai Motor team revealed the new i30 N "N Option". Showcasing vision for future N vehicles, the automobile also demonstrates how Hyundai has decided to shape and gear new generation of cars. In fact, the engineering team has glimpsed that an already new N Option can be launched in the near future that would be based on this concept model.

New i30 showcases a total of 25 different high-quality exterior and interior personalization options that include carbon-fiber rear wing with large N emblem, carbon-fiber hood with integrated air vents, quad mufflers and red N grilled surrounds. One more highlight are the wheels – these bad boys are 20-inch and are fitted with high-performance semi-slick tires. And all this is topped with unique matt paint.

SEE ALSO: Nissan announces details about new engine system in 2019 Qashqai

In terms of interior, carbon-fiber accents can be seen on the dashboard and at the air vents, door handles and steering wheels' bottom. In fact, the steering wheel itself is covered with high-quality Alcantara. Further goodies include lightweight sport bucket seats with red longitudinal line also in Alcantara, sporty pedals and exclusive gear shift design that is not only sexy, but also functional. Enjoy!

Source: Hyundai