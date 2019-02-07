Back in 1989 at the Chicago Auto Show Mazda revealed MX-5 Miata for the first time. Now, after 30 years, the team is proud to unveil one more unit at the same show. This time the audience will be pleased to witness the global debut of 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary.

Embracing the philosophy of its predecessors, the special edition incorporates three decades of history. First of all, the Anniversary edition pays homage to the early lightweight European sportscars and of course, to the designers who have put their hearts and souls in the spirit of the original MX-5 Miata.

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary will be available for both soft top and RF models and will be based on the already successful 2019 MX-5 Grand Touring. This means that the newcomer will include a refined drivetrain system that delivers a total of 181hp and 151 pound-feet of torque. However, the first noticeable feature is the new exterior finish – Racing Orange. Miata fans out there will remember that the original 1989 Miata was bearing this very same color scheme and it is also a tribute to these glorious good ol' days.

This color scheme continues to the interior with orange louvers and orange piping on the heated RECARO sports seats. In fact, these seats are exclusively wrapped in Alcantara, which can also be found in the door inserts and lower instrument panel. As one might well imagine, these are only part of the exclusive equipment. What we know so far, is that additional gadgets include Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with SiriusXM and new SiriusXM three-year Traffic Plus and Travel Link subscription.

Also, in order to contrast the notable color scheme, engineers have included new RAYS ZE40 17-inch Dark Gunmetal forged alloys that perfectly match to vehicle's legacy. Based on the Global MX-5 Cup Car, these do fit car's overall sporty and aggressive stance. A special "30th Anniversary" serialized badging on the driver's side rear quarter panel and additional unique components will finish this sexy design concept, but as it seems, we are yet to see the final result.

Stick with us for further information!

Source: Mazda