McLaren GTS (2024)

McLaren GTS

McLaren today reveals the new GTS, which joins the McLaren line-up as a replacement for the GT. The super-lightweight GTS is engineered to delight drivers who demand the dynamic excellence and driving excitement of a McLaren and the ride comfort, refinement and luggage space suited to routine drives and extended journeys.

“The new McLaren GTS offers an unmatched blend of McLaren driving dynamics and performance, with refinement and practicality. When you want a true supercar driving experience, the GTS delivers that; when you want to relax on a longer journey or with luggage for a weekend away, the GTS is an ideal companion. This is a car that is true to McLaren’s racing DNA but with multiple layers of ability.” Michael Leiters, CEO, McLaren Automotive

Retaining the core McLaren attractions of beautiful yet functional design, class-leading power-to-weight ratio – enabled by lightweight carbon fibre construction centered on a unique monocoque chassis – and unmatched driving dynamics, the new GTS is also visually even more powerful and offers increased choice of exterior and interior specification.

The elegant exterior lines of the GT remain the basis of the car’s aerodynamic package and profile, but new visual enhancements mean that the GTS is even more assertive. At the front of the GTS, the ‘hammerhead’ signature styling has been updated with a new lower front bumper section. This area of the car features newly sculpted air intakes that are more pronounced, with wider intakes to channel more air into the car’s radiator system. The front intake air blades can be optioned in gloss visual carbon fibre, reflecting McLaren’s racing DNA and giving the GTS a more aggressive look. On the rear fenders, new, taller air scoops – also available in gloss visual carbon fibre - are sited on the car’s shoulders. Like the redesigned front end, the enhancements on the rear fenders are functional, enabling greater airflow into the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine.

2024 McLaren GTS

The muscular visuals and surfacing of the GTS include a large rear diffuser and dual exhausts – the latter also part of a package that delivers a raw supercar soundtrack on demand with the optional Sports Exhaust system.

As standard, the GTS comes with a gloss black finish on the exhaust finisher, mirror caps and window surrounds, for a stealthy appearance by default. New GTS badging, including new side badges, can be tinted with a black finish by selecting the Stealth Badge Pack option. Visual carbon fibre options include an underbody carbon pack, which encompasses the front splitter, side skirts and rear bumper lower and diffuser. Exterior details such as the front air intake blades, the rear fender air intakes and mirror caps can also be finished in carbon fibre.

The GTS is underpinned by the carbon fibre MonoCell II-T monocoque chassis, which boasts strong, ultra-lightweight construction and the rigidity demanded by a mid-engine McLaren supercar. The standard composite roof is made from recycled carbon fibre, one of many weight saving solutions within the construction of the GTS that contributes towards optimal vehicle performance and dynamics. These choices are instrumental in enabling the GTS to deliver a thrilling lightweight supercar driving experience, without deterioration in ride quality, or unnecessary noise, harshness and vibration.

At just 3,351lbs (DIN) the GTS is the lightest car in its class and has a segment best power-to-weight ratio of 412bhp-per-ton. The power of the V8 M840TE 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged engine has been elevated to 626bhp at 7,500rpm, the additional 14bhp coming from increased crankshaft torque enabled by more aggressive combustion phasing and revised ignition timing. A launch-control function is standard; when enabled, the GTS hits 0-60mph in only 3.1 seconds and 0-124mph in just 8.9 seconds. The maximum speed of the GTS is 203mph.

The GTS has a seven-speed SSG transmission that provides smooth, seamless and rapid shifts in default-from-start-up Comfort mode, ensuring relaxing yet brisk acceleration. Beyond this, a driver can enhance their supercar experience with two further driving modes – Sport and Track – via the Active Dynamics Panel. Sport introduces heightened drama and urgency, with momentary ignition-spark-cut technology delivering faster and more aggressive gearshifts. Track mode takes this to a higher level still, maximizing the performance of the gearbox with minimal loss of torque between shifts. Manual control of gearshifts is possible using the steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters in any of the drive modes.

The tuning of the electro-hydraulic steering system, the standard-fit suspension featuring adaptive damping with proactive damping control, and the powerful carbon ceramic braking system are all unique to the GTS. These elements optimize the mid-mounted position of the V8 engine and the car’s lightweight construction for an authentic supercar driving experience, with balance and agility prioritized, but not at the expensive of comfort and ride quality when this is beneficial.

The steering of the GTS delivers a level of feedback and feeling unmatched by rivals. Ultra-precise and accurate, the system automatically increases its level of assistance at low speeds, for ease-of-use during low-speed maneuvers such as parallel or bay parking.

The McLaren GTS is equipped with 390mm brake discs at the front and 380mm discs at the rear, all carbon ceramic. With lightweight six-piston aluminum calipers (four-piston at the rear), the braking system delivers immense feel and performance, capable of bringing the car to a halt from 62mph in just 105 feet.

The continuously variable, twin-valve hydraulic dampers from McLaren Automotive’s Official Intelligent Suspension Supplier, Monroe, are a fundamental part of the lightweight, aluminum double-wishbone suspension. Featuring McLaren’s adaptive damper technology, Proactive Damper Control, suspension characteristics alter between the three Active Dynamics modes – Comfort, Sport and Track. This ranges from maximum compliance in Comfort, ideal for more relaxed driving, to much more robust damper control in Track mode, for dynamic drives.

The GTS is also well within its comfort zone in urban environments. Visibility to the front is excellent, while the large glass tailgate, glazed C-pillars and large rear quarter windows ensure first-class rearward vision. Underbody ground clearance of 4.3in can be increased to 5.1in using the vehicle lift function. Enhanced over the GT’s system, the GTS vehicle lift can now raise or lower the nose in only four seconds – more than twice as fast as before.

A carbon fibre rear upper structure within the monocoque chassis’ design allows for the creation of a large and versatile luggage space behind the passenger cell. Capacity of 14.8 cubic feet, the cargo area is accessed via a front-hinged, full-length glass tailgate that is electrically operated and incorporates a soft close function. The luggage space is complemented by a 5.3 cubic feet storage within the nose of the car. The total cargo space of 20.1 cubic feet makes the McLaren GTS the most practical new supercar on sale today.

Aligned with the inherent practicality of the GTS is an interior designed to blend the car’s level of performance with a refined and luxurious space. It is a comfortable cabin for long distance journeys, while it also provides a platform from which the driver can take full advantage of the car’s outstanding dynamic capabilities.

The refined, high-quality cabin uses a mixture of materials selected to deliver an ambience of performance and luxury. Machine polished and knurled aluminum switches and controls are placed around the interior, including for the steering wheel-mounted gearshift paddles, alongside gloss black surrounds for the infotainment screen, gear-selector on the center console, air vent housings and window switches. Optional visual carbon fibre packs include a satin carbon finish steering wheel clasp and extended gearshift paddles, and interior surrounds, along with sill finishers with McLaren branding.

As standard, the Comfort seats of the GTS are upholstered with Nappa leather trim alongside a leather trimmed steering wheel. New Performance and TechLux interior schemes introduce a refreshed design. Performance trim is sporty, sharp and technical with seats upholstered in Softgrain Aniline leather and Alcantara© in Jet Black or Barolo, with contrasting piping. Performance also includes Power Adjust Heated Memory Comfort Seats. The new TechLux interior scheme epitomizes classical elegance, albeit with a modern McLaren twist. A choice of Softgrain Aniline Leather interiors feature sophisticated color highlights with a unique and newly introduced double piped pattern on the seats.

The 10.25-inch digital instrument display, with its crisp and sharp graphics, provides a clear view of vital driver information such as speed, gear selection and engine revs, and integrates with the standard navigation system to provide turn-by-turn directions. The GTS also features a 7-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, portrait in orientation. Sharp and responsive thanks to its powerful 10-core processor, it’s easy to use, with its smartphone-style menu and input method. Satellite navigation with HERE® navigation mapping and real-time traffic information, Bluetooth telephone connectivity and media streaming, plus DAB digital radio reception is standard. A Bowers & Wilkins premium audio system comprising 12-speakers, along with carbon fibre sub-bass woofers and Kevlar mid-range drive units is optionally available.

Interior illumination by way of hidden-until-lit six-color ambient lighting is offered, while the natural light afforded by a glass panoramic roof is available with an electrochromic glazed panel, which replaces the standard carbon fibre composite gloss black roof. The panel allows a driver to select one of five light transmission levels at the touch of a button. In its darkest setting, the electrochromic roof provides a 0.6% light transmission level.

Alongside an extended and refreshed palette of exterior paints including new options such as Mantis Green, Tanzanite Blue and Ice White, there is a new color exclusive to the GTS from launch: Lava Grey. This metallic finish incorporates a shimmering red fleck that catches the light to create a distinctive effect that marks it out from other shades of grey.

Further additions include a new 10-spoke Turbine lightweight forged alloy wheel, available in Silver, Gloss Black, Gloss Black with Diamond Cut effect, and Orum. The standard wheel for the GTS is a 10-twin-spoke forged alloy wheel, also offered in Silver, Gloss Black or Gloss Black Diamond Cut, alongside an exclusive Tungsten option. Both wheel designs can be combined with new optional titanium locking wheel bolts, which are 35 percent lighter than the standard bolts, reducing unsprung mass. McLaren’s technical partner Pirelli supplies P ZERO™ tires developed specially for the GTS, offering high-performance and levels of grip, alongside refinement in equal measure.

The McLaren GTS comes with a standard three-year vehicle warranty with unlimited mileage, as well as a three-year paint warranty and a ten-year anti-perforation warranty. The GTS is eligible for the McLaren Extended Warranty, which can be purchased in 12- or 24-month periods up to a total warranty of 12 years. Three years of vehicle servicing is included with the McLaren Service Plan.

An accomplished and functional approach to a lightweight McLaren supercar, the new GTS takes its place in a McLaren line-up that will continue evolving in 2024 and beyond.

Technical specification: McLaren GTS

Engine configuration M840TE engine, 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, 3,994cc Drivetrain layout Longitudinal mid-engined, RWD Power bhp @ rpm 626 @ 7,500rpm Torque lb ft @ rpm 465 @ 5,500-6,500rpm Transmission 7 Speed+reverse SSG. Comfort, Sport and Track modes Steering Electro-hydraulic; power-assisted Chassis Carbon fibre MonoCell II-T monocoque, with carbon fibre rear upper structure and aluminum crash structures front and rear Suspension Double aluminum wishbone; independent adaptive dampers with Proactive Damping Control. Comfort, Sport and Track modes Brakes Carbon ceramic discs: 390mm (f) 380mm (r); forged aluminum calipers: 6-piston front/4piston rear Wheels (inches) Front: 8J x 20; Rear: 10.5J x 21 Tires Pirelli P ZERO™ Front: 225/35/R20; Rear: 295/30/R21 Length, inches 184.4 Wheelbase, inches 105.3 Height, inches / with lift 47.8 / 48.6 Width, with mirrors, inches 82.5 Width, mirrors folded, inches 80.5 Track (to contact patch center), inches Front: 65.5; Rear: 63.7 Lightest dry weight, lbs 3,232 DIN Kerb weight [fluids + 90% fuel], lbs 3,351 US Curb weight [fluids + 100% fuel], lbs 3,362 Weight distribution (% Front/Rear) 42.5/57.5 Fuel tank capacity, USA gallons 19 Luggage capacity, cubic feet 20.1 (Front: 5.3; Rear: 14.8)

Performance data

0-60mph 3.1 seconds 0-62mph 3.2 seconds 0-124mph 8.9 seconds Maximum speed 203mph 124mph–0 braking, ft 417 62mph–0 braking, ft 105

Efficiency