McLaren Automotive will have a major presence at the Milano Monza Motor Show held between 10-13 June. Located in the fashion capital, the Autodromo di Monza, the McLaren team will display the all-new Artura.

The latest McLaren vehicle will blend the concepts of art and the future and will showcase a vehicle with high performance in mind, which also blends elegant and futuristic design. Furthermore, the vehicle will showcase TexLux interior trim, carbon-fiber accouterments, and ten-spoke super-lightweight alloy wheels. This new design approach will reflect the brand's advanced and futuristic design language, but also remain true to some classic McLaren styling approaches.

In terms of performance, the new Artura will be able to accelerate 0-100km/h in 3.0 seconds; 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds; and 0-300km/h in 21.5 seconds, thanks to its all-new 120-degree twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 power unit, generating a total of 680PSand 720Nm and the compact 94bhp axial-flux E-motor.

Along with McLaren's latest masterpiece, some more advanced vehicles will be on display – the elegant McLaren 720S Coupe with Azores Orange and Carbon Black Alcantara interior, Mclaren 765LT in Lantana Purple, White McLaren GT with a panoramic roof, and a 600LT, also in Silica White, with the MSO Club Sport Pro Pack and bespoke details.