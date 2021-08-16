McLaren Automotive will have a major presence at the British Motor Show, headlining with the all-new Artura – the brand's first high-performance hybrid supercar. The show will be held at the Fanborrough Exhibition Centre.

Covered in Ember Orange, the Artura's appearance will remain true to the brand's tradition of innovation and will demonstrate advanced technological features, and new design approaches.

Built at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region, the vehicle features an all-new 120-degrees twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, assisted by a compact 94bhp axial-flux E-motor. The total output with this combination is 680hp and 720Nm, which ensures pretty quick runs measured at 0-100km/h in 3 seconds, 0-200km/h in 8.3 seconds and 0-300 in 21.5 seconds.

Along with the new Artura, the audience at the show will have the chance to see a full range of McLaren series production cars, including a 720S in both Coupe and Spider form. Also on display will be a GT finished in Serpentine finish.

SEE ALSO: McLaren is ready to open its 100th retail opening